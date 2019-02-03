Movie Trailers This Week: 'Hobbs & Shaw,' 'A Dog's Journey' and More

7:00 AM 2/3/2019

by THR Staff

The teaser for Margot Robbie's return as Harley Quinn was also released this week.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham star in 'Hobbs and Shaw'
  • 'Hobbs & Shaw' Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 22 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by David Leitch

    Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba 

     

     

  • 'A Dog's Journey' Trailer

    Release Date: May 17 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Gail Mancuso

    Starring Dennis Quaid, Betty Gilpin, Josh Gad

  • 'Birds of Prey' Teaser

    Release Date: Feb. 7 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Cathy Yan

    Star Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Derek Wilson

  • 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' Trailer "Gidget"

    Release Date: June 7 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Chris Renaud, Jonathan del Val

    Starring Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart

  • 'Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral' Trailer 2

    Release Date: March 1 | Lionsgate

    Directed by Tyler Perry

    Starring Courtney Burrell, Tyler Perry, Patrice Lovely

  • 'Among the Shadows' Trailer

    Release Date: March 5 | Momentum Pictures

    Directed by Tiago Mesquita

    Starring Lindsay Lohan, Charlotte Beckett, Gianni Capaldi

  • 'Apollo 11' Trailer

    Release Date: Jan. 24 | Neon

    Directed by Todd Douglas Miller

  • 'The Wedding Guest' Trailer

    Release Date: March 1 | IFC Films

    Directed by Michael Winterbottom

    Starring Dev Patel, Radhika Apte, Jim Sarbh 

     

  • 'The White Crow' Trailer

    Release Date: TBA | Sony Pictures Classic

    Directed by Ralph Fiennes

    Starring Oleg Ivenko, Ralph Fiennes, Louis Hofmann 

     

  • 'A Vigilante' Trailer

    Release Date: March 29 | Saban Films

    Directed by Sarah Daggar-Nickson

    Starring Olivia Wilde, Morgan Spector, C.J. Wilson 

     