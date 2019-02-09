'Hobbs & Shaw' Trailer Debut Helps Dwayne Johnson Keep Top Actors Social Media Ranking Lead
The chart ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Dwayne Johnson spends a third straight week atop The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, followed by Will Smith and Priyanka Chopra on the Feb. 13-dated list.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 5.
Johnson extends his all-time tally of weeks at No. 1 to 34, the most of any actor (Smith is second with 14).
Additionally, Jussie Smollett reaches the top 10 for the first time at No. 7; more on the reason why below.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated Feb. 13), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Jason Momoa
Last week: 15
-
9. Terry Crews
Last week: 2
-
8. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 11
-
7. Jussie Smollett
Last week: -
While in Chicago on Jan. 29, Smollett was allegedly assaulted in what’s since been investigated as a hate crime. The Empire actor received an outpouring of support on social media, with 90,000 mentions on Twitter, up 382 percent. He was released from the hospital that morning and has since returned to performing live.
-
6. Tommy Chong
Last week: 7
-
5. George Takei
Last week: 4
-
4. Kevin Hart
Last week: 6
-
3. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: 10
-
2. Will Smith
Last week: 3“First look! Theeeeey’re BAAAAaaaack!” Smith wrote on Instagram accompanying a video of him with Martin Lawrence from the set of Bad Boys for Life, which began filming in mid-January and is set for a Jan. 17, 2020, release in theaters. The post, which gathered 3.1 million favorites, was the fourth-biggest post on Instagram in the tracking week, behind two uploads from Dwayne Johnson and one from Priyanka Chopra.
-
1. Dwayne Johnson
Last week: 1
Johnson doesn’t just hold his lead atop the Top Actors chart – he gains in overall social engagement thanks to the premiere of the trailer for Hobbs and Shaw during the Super Bowl on Feb. 3. In all, he garnered 25.2 million favorites on Instagram and was mentioned 15,000 times on Twitter, the latter up 58 percent.