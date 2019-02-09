'Hobbs & Shaw' Trailer Debut Helps Dwayne Johnson Keep Top Actors Social Media Ranking Lead

Dwayne Johnson spends a third straight week atop The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, followed by Will Smith and Priyanka Chopra on the Feb. 13-dated list.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 5.

Johnson extends his all-time tally of weeks at No. 1 to 34, the most of any actor (Smith is second with 14).

Additionally, Jussie Smollett reaches the top 10 for the first time at No. 7; more on the reason why below.

See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated Feb. 13), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.