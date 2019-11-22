Holiday Gift Guide: 28 Presents Inspired by High-Profile Movies of 2019
This season's holiday gift guide got a Hollywood twist with items inspired by blockbuster films from 'Rocketman' to 'Star Wars.'
It's a wrap! Pamper clients, friends and family with these 28 treasures inspired by the silver screen — an ode to eight of the season's hit films. Choose from platform leather sneakers, a sophisticated wooden tool kit, a rocket T-shirt for kids, a modern bookend set, the latest electric vehicle from Porsche and even a dog bed for pet-lovers.
Check out these gift ideas that pay homage to Hollywood's present contenders: Judy, Star Wars, Booksmart, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Ford v Ferrari, Rocketman, Little Women and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
-
'Judy'
1. Ear Buds
Irene Neuwirth 18-karat gold and diamond Super Bloom earrings; $31,980, at Irene Neuwirth, West Hollywood or ireneneuwirth.com.
2. Holiday Bouquet
Chanel floral-embellished tartan handbag; $9,500, at Chanel, Beverly Hills or chanel.com.
3. Ruby Slippers
Birdies feather-trim satin slippers; $140, birdies.com.
4. Lip Service
Christian Louboutin’s Loubiléopard lipstick, perfect for Judy star Renée Zellweger on the awards circuit; $90, christianlouboutin.com.
-
'Star Wars'
5. City Troopers
Star Wars x Toms Darth Vader embossed leather Alpargatas; $85, toms.com.
6. Cosmic Creature
Blamo handcrafted brass Birdman, an unusual object to surprise Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams with; $225, blamo.store.
7. Pocket Forces
Star Wars x Robert Graham silk squares; $68 to $248, at Robert Graham, Venice, robertgraham.com.
8. Plugged-in Power
All-electric Taycan Turbo S from Porsche, which is co-designing (with Lucasfilm) an onscreen Star Wars spaceship; $185,000, porsche.com.
9. Adidas
Star Wars Ultraboost 19; $180, adidas.com.
-
'Booksmart'
10. Pack a Punch
Etro Neo Nomad satin drawstring backpack; $900, at neimanmarcus.com.
11. Well Noted
Montblanc x The Webster writing set with platinum-coated pen and inkwell (also comes with calf-leather notebook); $1,655, thewebster.us.
12. Supporting Statements
Acrylic Chapter bookend set, fitting for Booksmart director Olivia Wilde; $625, Alexandra Von Furstenberg, West Hollywood alexandravonfurstenberg.com.
-
'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'
13. Warm & Fuzzy
For Marielle Heller, the film’s director, Tory Burch’s color-block cashmere cardigan; $398, Tory Burch, Beverly Hills or toryburch.com.
-
'Ford v Ferrari'
14. Fast-Lane Fido
Furrari dog bed; $207, muttropolis.com.
15. In the Swim
Orlebar Brown “Start Your Engine” trunks, in men’s sizes ($345) for star Christian Bale and matching boys’ versions ($225) for his 5-year-old son; orlebarbrown.com.
16. Tot Wheels
Baghera rider toy car; $190, bloomingdales.com.
17. Drive Time
Hublot Big Bang Scuderia Ferrari 90th anniversary polished-sapphire and carbon ceramic watch; $69,000, hublot.com.
-
'Rocketman'
18. Blast Off
Stella McCartney kids’ organic cotton T-shirt; $72, stellamccartney.com.
19. Estee Lauder
Limited-edition Celestial Dreams powder compact by Monica Rich Kosann; $175, esteelauder.com.
20. Twinkling Toes
Gucci leather Ace platform sneakers with crystal embellishment, a peacocking look for star Taron Egerton; $1,250, gucci.com.
21. Be Dazzling
Gucci crystal-embellished oversize sunglasses; $1,450, gucci.com.
-
'Little Women'
22. Hats On
Janessa Leone woven jute Nina boater with suede tie; $160, janessaleone.com.
23. Cameo Appearance
Antique 14-karat gold chain link choker with hand-carved cameos, a very Victorian style for star Saoirse Ronan; $3,600, at Broken English, Brentwood, or brokenenglishjewelry.com.
24. Take a Bow
Etro embroidered bow hair clip; $320, net-a-porter.com.
25. Antique Chic
Fred Leighton vintage 1880s floral-engraved, 18-karat yellow and rose gold earrings; $11,000, net-a-porter.com.
-
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
26. Executive Lounger
Derek Rose Verona silk jacquard robe, for director Quentin Tarantino to relax on a vacay post-awards season; $1,600, derek-rose.com.
27. Heritage Ticker
Zenith Chronomaster El Primero A384, a revival of a timepiece from 1969, the year in which the movie is set; $7,600, zenithwatches.com.
28. Power Tools
Wohngeist 24-piece tool kit in wood case, an homage to Brad Pitt’s handy Cliff Booth character; $2,850, mrporter.com .
This story first appeared in the Nov. 20 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.