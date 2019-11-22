Holiday Gift Guide: 28 Presents Inspired by High-Profile Movies of 2019

It's a wrap! Pamper clients, friends and family with these 28 treasures inspired by the silver screen — an ode to eight of the season's hit films. Choose from platform leather sneakers, a sophisticated wooden tool kit, a rocket T-shirt for kids, a modern bookend set, the latest electric vehicle from Porsche and even a dog bed for pet-lovers.

Check out these gift ideas that pay homage to Hollywood's present contenders: Judy, Star Wars, Booksmart, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Ford v Ferrari, Rocketman, Little Women and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.