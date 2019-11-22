Holiday Gift Guide: 28 Presents Inspired by High-Profile Movies of 2019

9:12 AM 11/22/2019

by Ingrid Schmidt

This season's holiday gift guide got a Hollywood twist with items inspired by blockbuster films from 'Rocketman' to 'Star Wars.'

It's a wrap! Pamper clients, friends and family with these 28 treasures inspired by the silver screen — an ode to eight of the season's hit films. Choose from platform leather sneakers, a sophisticated wooden tool kit, a rocket T-shirt for kids, a modern bookend set, the latest electric vehicle from Porsche and even a dog bed for pet-lovers.

Check out these gift ideas that pay homage to Hollywood's present contenders: Judy, Star Wars, Booksmart, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Ford v Ferrari, Rocketman, Little Women and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

  • 'Judy'

    Courtesy of Brands; Steve Granitz/WireImage

    1. Ear Buds

    Irene Neuwirth 18-karat gold and diamond Super Bloom earrings; $31,980, at Irene Neuwirth, West Hollywood or ireneneuwirth.com.   

    2. Holiday Bouquet

    Chanel floral-embellished tartan handbag; $9,500, at Chanel, Beverly Hills or chanel.com.

    3. Ruby Slippers

    Birdies feather-trim satin slippers; $140, birdies.com.  

    4. Lip Service

    Christian Louboutin’s Loubiléopard lipstick, perfect for Judy star Renée Zellweger on the awards circuit; $90, christianlouboutin.com.                    

  • 'Star Wars'

    Courtesy of Brands; LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images; Car Courtesy of Bloomingdales

    5. City Troopers

    Star Wars x Toms Darth Vader embossed leather Alpargatas; $85, toms.com.

    6. Cosmic Creature

    Blamo handcrafted brass Birdman, an unusual object to surprise Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams with; $225,  blamo.store.

    7. Pocket Forces

    Star Wars x Robert Graham silk squares; $68 to $248, at Robert Graham, Venice,  robertgraham.com.

    8. Plugged-in Power

    All-electric Taycan Turbo S from Porsche, which is co-designing (with Lucasfilm) an onscreen Star Wars spaceship; $185,000, porsche.com.

    9. Adidas

    Star Wars Ultraboost 19; $180, adidas.com.

     

  • 'Booksmart'

    Courtesy of Neiman Marcus; Courtesy of Brand; OLFF APPOLD; MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

    10. Pack a Punch

    Etro Neo Nomad satin drawstring backpack; $900, at neimanmarcus.com.

    11. Well Noted

    Montblanc x The Webster writing set with platinum-coated pen and inkwell (also comes with calf-leather notebook); $1,655, thewebster.us.

    12. Supporting Statements

    Acrylic Chapter bookend set, fitting for Booksmart director Olivia Wilde; $625, Alexandra Von Furstenberg, West Hollywood  alexandravonfurstenberg.com.

  • 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

    Courtesy of Brand; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

    13. Warm & Fuzzy

    For Marielle Heller, the film’s director, Tory Burch’s color-block cashmere cardigan; $398, Tory Burch, Beverly Hills  or toryburch.com.

  • 'Ford v Ferrari'

    Courtesy of Brands; Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

    14. Fast-Lane Fido

    Furrari dog bed; $207, muttropolis.com.

    15. In the Swim

    Orlebar Brown “Start Your Engine” trunks, in men’s sizes ($345) for star Christian Bale and matching boys’ versions ($225) for his 5-year-old son; orlebarbrown.com.   

    16. Tot Wheels

    Baghera rider toy car; $190, bloomingdales.com

    17. Drive Time

    Hublot Big Bang Scuderia Ferrari 90th anniversary polished-sapphire and carbon ceramic watch; $69,000, hublot.com.

  • 'Rocketman'

    Courtesy of Brands; Albert Rivera; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    18. Blast Off

    Stella McCartney kids’ organic cotton T-shirt; $72, stellamccartney.com.

    19. Estee Lauder

    Limited-edition Celestial Dreams powder compact by Monica Rich Kosann; $175, esteelauder.com.

    20. Twinkling Toes

    Gucci leather Ace platform sneakers with crystal embellishment, a peacocking look for star Taron Egerton; $1,250, gucci.com.

    21. Be Dazzling

    Gucci crystal-embellished oversize sunglasses; $1,450, gucci.com

  • 'Little Women'

    Courtesy of Brand; NET-A-PORTER; Steve Granitz/WireImage

    22. Hats On

    Janessa Leone woven jute Nina boater with suede tie; $160, janessaleone.com.

    23. Cameo Appearance

    Antique 14-karat gold chain link choker with hand-carved cameos, a very Victorian style for star Saoirse Ronan; $3,600, at Broken English, Brentwood, or brokenenglishjewelry.com.

    24. Take a Bow

    Etro embroidered bow hair clip; $320, net-a-porter.com.  

    25. Antique Chic

    Fred Leighton vintage 1880s floral-engraved, 18-karat yellow and rose gold earrings; $11,000, net-a-porter.com.

  • 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    Courtesy of Brands;Tony Barson/FilmMagic

    26. Executive Lounger

    Derek Rose Verona silk jacquard robe, for director Quentin Tarantino to relax on a vacay post-awards season; $1,600, derek-rose.com.   

    27.  Heritage Ticker

    Zenith Chronomaster El Primero A384, a revival of a timepiece from 1969, the year in which the movie is set; $7,600, zenithwatches.com.     

    28. Power Tools

    Wohngeist 24-piece tool kit in wood case, an homage to Brad Pitt’s handy Cliff Booth character; $2,850, mrporter.com .

    This story first appeared in the Nov. 20 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.