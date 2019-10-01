'Game of Thrones,' 'Avengers: Endgame' and More Hollywood-Inspired Halloween Costumes

If you're struggling to find a Halloween costume for this year’s festivities, look no further than Hollywood for some inspiration.

Whether you want to transform into one of the many iterations of Spider-Man or kick some clowns out of their jobs with It villain Pennywise, this year has plenty of options to choose from, from superheroes to evildoers.

Below, see a list of costumes inspired by TV shows and movies that were popular in 2019.