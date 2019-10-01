'Game of Thrones,' 'Avengers: Endgame' and More Hollywood-Inspired Halloween Costumes
From dressing up as a Stark family member to a Marvel superhero, look to this year's films and television series as inspiration for finding a Halloween costume.
If you're struggling to find a Halloween costume for this year’s festivities, look no further than Hollywood for some inspiration.
Whether you want to transform into one of the many iterations of Spider-Man or kick some clowns out of their jobs with It villain Pennywise, this year has plenty of options to choose from, from superheroes to evildoers.
Below, see a list of costumes inspired by TV shows and movies that were popular in 2019.
'Us'
The hottest horror film of the year, Us rocked the box office with $175 million lifetime gross and Oscar buzz. The go-to costume this Halloween will likely be the signature red jumpsuit with gold scissor accessory worn by the shadows.
'Aladdin'
Grant a wish and dress like Will Smith as the genie — or Jasmine, Aladdin or Jafar — from the live-action remake of 1992 Disney film. Take a magic carpet to gather candy this Halloween if culturally appropriate.
'Avengers: Endgame'
One way to honor the heroes who died in the last Avengers film is to dress as them for Halloween. Taking a page from Endgame, you can dress as Captain America, Iron Man, Scarlett Witch, Thor, Captain Marvel, the Hulk, Hawkeye or villain Thanos for this year's festivities, and maybe join the Avengers crew during the process.
'Descendants 3'
This Halloween, take a step on the dark side and turn into a member of the Disney villain family but with a twist. Become Mal or Evie (offspring of Maleficent and Evil Queen, respectively) from the film, but be prepared to turn good during the night. Other options include dressing up as Audrey, daughter of Aurora, or Uma, daughter of Ursula.
'Game of Thrones'
Although the HBO drama has ended, Jon Snow and the Stark family can live on through the spooky holiday. Swap fighting for the Iron Rhrone with fighting for candy bars this Hallows' Eve.
'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World'
Feet can only get one so far trying to get as much candy as possible, so transform into a dragon to speed up the trick-or-treating process.
'It: Chapter Two'
Even though the sequel is set 27 years after the first film, an evil clown in still tormenting residents in the sleepy town of Derry. Kick some evil clowns out of their job with a Pennywise costume this year.
Mr. Rogers
Tom Hanks plays the late children's TV in the upcoming movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, based on the real-life friendship of journalist Tom Junod and Fred Rogers. Despite the movie hitting theaters after Halloween, it is still a good costume for anyone missing Mr. Rogers and his puppets.
'Pokemon: Detective Pikachu'
All Pokemon fans can rejoice in an adorable and wise-cracking Detective Pikachu costume.
'Shazam'
Adulthood and superhero status is easy to achieve with a Shazam costume. With built-in muscles, this costume allows for more candy to be held and more villains to be fought off.
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse'
Not sure if the red-and-blue Spider-Man outfit suits the Halloween aesthetic? There are more iterations to choose from now.
'Toy Story 4'
Leave the existential crisis of toyhood behind for these fun costumes from the newest Toy Story film. Dress as new character Forky, or even gain some courage and dress as the Canadian stuntman Duke Caboom, also new to the franchise. Other options include the classic characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep and Jessie.