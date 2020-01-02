Content Clashes and the Netflix Effect: Hollywood Lawyers Discuss the Decade Ahead

LISA ALTER

Alter Kendrick & Baron

The single most important legal development of the past decade has been the response of the creative community to the changing digital landscape. The passage of the Music Modernization Act was hands down the most significant legislative development for our industry of the past 10 years. While elements of the MMA arguably did not go far enough in protecting creative interests, the implementation of the act will hopefully pave the way for broader protection for the rights of songwriters and music publishers — the authors and gatekeepers of perhaps our greatest national treasure, our songs.

ANDREW BRETTLER

Lavely & Singer

I don’t know if all entertainment lawyers would agree, but I can tell you one change in the state law that has a substantial impact on my business is the California legislature’s recent prohibition of confidential settlements in certain matters involving sexual harassment and sexual assault. Preventing parties from entering into confidential settlements hurts both sides in a dispute and discourages prompt and fair resolution of legal claims. Not only does it make it less likely that defendants will agree to settle such cases, but also it discourages plaintiffs from seeking redress in the first place because they may not want their personal grievances aired publicly. I think it’s one issue that both the defense bar and the plaintiff’s bar can (or should) agree on. Unfortunately, as of Jan. 2018, the rules changed. I believe the California statute is unconstitutional, as it prohibits parties from entering into arms’-length agreements with one another.

ILENE FARKAS

Pryor Cashman

One of the biggest legal developments of the past decade may be the inevitable and necessary recognition of streaming as the main way people enjoy music, and the need for an improved, more transparent way to compensate songwriters and their publishers for digital streaming and downloads. The Music Modernization Act, which was signed into law in October 2018, is intended to modernize copyright issues related to the digital distribution of music and more fairly compensate songwriters, while also creating a federal public performance right (and related compensation) for pre-1972 recordings. This is a significant change for songwriters, users of music and for record labels and recording artists.

JAMIE FELDMAN

Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark

I would say the story of the decade is in many ways a return to a much older model — a handful of giant, powerful companies seeking to lock up talent in long term contracts with total buyouts, as opposed to treating talent as true partners. The numbers are bigger but the concept is paying a salary rather than going into business together.

BERT FIELDS

Greenberg Glusker

The rise and evolution of new and different ways of watching dramas, e.g., streaming and serialized mini-watching. I ask my Stanford Law School class each year how they primarily view films. This year, no one in the class said “in theatres.”

PATRICIA GLASER

Glaser Weil

The MeToo movement including innocent as well as guilty people. That needs to be examined and each case needs to rise or fall on its merits. Also, we're in a new age in terms of the volume of resources for the creation of product. There are a tremendous number of distribution outlets and a tremendous number of people who are able to get paid for producing meaningful product.

SHAWN HOLLEY

Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert

The plethora of #MeToo cases — civil and criminal, filed and unfiled — which arose out of the Harvey Weinstein allegations are at the top of my list of noteworthy legal developments. As far as the criminal law is concerned, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office established a Hollywood Task Force, made up of seasoned DAs and police detectives who thoroughly investigated, seriously reviewed and carefully considered each and every allegation of sexual impropriety against a celebrity — no matter how long ago the conduct allegedly occurred or how implausible the allegation. As far as the civil law is concerned, plaintiff’s lawyers representing those making such allegations relied upon a climate which favored their clients — even when they didn’t have the facts or the statute of limitations on their side. Also, amendments in the statutory law — arising out of the Weinstein scandal — made it much more difficult to resolve these cases, notwithstanding the desire of both parties to do so.

ELEANOR LACKMAN

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp

In my view, the most important litigation of the past decade has involved the application of the Copyright Act at the critical intersection of entertainment and technology. The long-running Viacom v. YouTube case, for example, helped shape the law around user-posted content, while the landmark Aereo and ReDigi cases grappled with how the law applied to new means of consuming content, revisiting decades-old provisions related to public performance, the first-sale doctrine and statutory licenses. These rulings show that, as content delivery continues to expand, and technology rapidly evolves, providers must maintain a deep understanding of copyright law and policy.

JEREMIAH REYNOLDS

Eisner

I think the most important case is Petrella v. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Inc., where the Supreme Court ruled that the doctrine of laches cannot bar a plaintiff alleging copyright infringement from seeking damages for infringements falling within the three-year limitations period of the Copyright Act. This ruling has allowed copyright plaintiffs who have sat on claims for many, many years to nonetheless bring claims, like the claim for infringement based on “Stairway to Heaven.” You’re going to see many similarly old claims be brought in the next decade, particularly claims based on older musical recordings and compositions.

ROMAN SILBERFELD

Robins Kaplan

The most important entertainment decision or case of the last decade is, unquestionably, the Celador v. Disney case. [Editor's note: Silberfeld represented Celador.] Tried in 2010 and affirmed on appeal in 2013, Celador remains today the largest profit participation verdict in Hollywood history. The damages paid were $319M. The issues tried were essentially whether, given the tremendous success of the television show Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, the studio’s accounting practices had unfairly cheated the creators of the show. The jury found that this did in fact occur, that the accounting practices were suspect, that the interpretation of contract terms offered by the studio were unreasonable and not consistent with industry norms. Celador has spawned a number of later-filed cases which have used the ‘playbook’ first developed in Celador, and these other cases have done so successfully. Today, profit participation disputes continue and studios are well aware of what a jury is likely to find if reasonable settlement offers and negotiations are not pursued to resolve these disputes.

BRYAN SULLIVAN

Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae

The “Blurred Lines” case opened the door for plaintiffs’ attorneys, sometimes representing completely unknown artists, to take on cases against music behemoths for common chord progressions. All of the #MeToo cases have been pretty important, as well.