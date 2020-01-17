"I Didn't Know What Was Happening to Me": Hollywood Pros Share Stories of Overcoming Depression and Anxiety

In 2002, after seven years of working at a leading management/production company, I was let go. My boss' smugness and lack of support destroyed my self-confidence. I had stuffed away the mental pain.

While starting to accept that trauma, something always felt wrong physically. I read the well-regarded book, The Mind-Gut Connection, to seek help with stomach issues; visited an acupuncturist and chiropractor for my back pain; appointments with my internist occurred so frequently I said there should be a mint on the exam table pillow, as if it was my hotel room. Normal medical problems turned into "overwhelming health anxiety."

Having writer meetings bestowed some pleasure. Yet no matter how hard I tried to focus, my mind roamed like a panicked child lost at a theme park.

The psychologist I saw for anxiety felt that depression was mixed in, resulting in a prescription for a mild antidepressant that provided modest improvement.

My father died suddenly … followed by a brutal injury to my neck. A full-throttle depression ignited. While family and close friends knew what was happening, I was aware the topic wasn't high on the industry-approved list of lunch or screening conversations.

In show business, masking feelings is a daily occurrence. Agents and managers fear that telling their client the candid truth might result in the client firing them. People who don't like each other mask that fact upon seeing each other in social circumstances. When someone is depressed, it takes every ounce of energy to mask how you are truly feeling, in hopes of not being perceived as a downer.

I saw a cognitive behavioral therapist who believed medication was not necessary. The reality that brain chemistry actually can change during depression wasn't championed in his course of treatment.

Major depression takes an enormous toll. Leading the charge for me was lethargy similar to the flu, inability to see joy in anything, instantaneous irritability, headaches and difficulty making decisions.

Mornings were the worst. It was difficult to get out of bed and looking forward to the day ahead was impossible. The therapist recommended I get out on the weekends, go to the beach, take my mind out of the crippling space it resided in. The beauty of the outside held no interest. Exercise is recognized as a relief for depression. I found that true. However, 45 minutes at the gym didn't change the rest of the day.

I finally met a psychiatrist, Dr. Todd Sadow, who specialized in anti­depressants. He saw the depths of my despair and diagnosed the right amount of medication along with proper talk therapy. The dreary brain fog that devoured my life cleared.

Thankfully, around the same time, the project I'd been working on for 14 years, Unbroken, finally got made. My career came back, along with my being fully present for my wife and sons.

Depression is often perceived as something one should be able to "get over" without understanding that weakened brain chemistry needs correction. I live with the reality of five years taken away by anxiety and depression and cherish finally escaping their grasp.

Now, at age 55, when talking with friends or making new ones, I have a sixth sense if they are suffering … in the way they talk or in the sad, glossy look in their eyes. I'm able to guide them via my own experience and say they have nothing to hide. As a community, Hollywood often leads the way in changing perception, and we are making strides in educating people that depression hits a wide swath of personalities and it can be lifted with proper treatment.