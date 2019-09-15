Hollywood Reporter Critics' 20 Favorite Films From the Fall Festivals

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson play a director and actress navigating a bicoastal divorce in Noah Baumbach’s wounding, masterly film. It’s a tough work, steeped in pain that feels wincingly immediate and unsparing in its willingness to observe — at sometimes startling emotional proximity — good people at their worst. It’s also funny and, when you least expect it (and most need it), almost unbearably tender thanks in large part to the leads, who deliver the deepest, most alive and attuned turns of their careers. — Jon Frosch