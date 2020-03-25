Hollywood Reporter TV Critics: 10 Shows to Watch for Home-Cooking Inspiration

With the restaurant industry in danger, grocery stores now sites of panic and home-cooking projects the new social-media craze, the coronavirus epidemic has clearly forced us to think a lot — and differently — about food. Nearly everyone's relationship to — and appreciation of — food has probably shifted in the wake of COVID-19, as we miss nights out with friends, try new dishes with the extra time at home or simply get bored with our own culinary repertoire.

And that's where TV comes in. Whether you want a cooking buddy, some inspiration for the kitchen or a few hours' "visit" to a delicious destination, THR's TV critics have got you covered. Here's our "Netflix & Grill" list of ten food-centric shows that'll make your quarantine slightly more delectable, no matter your definition of food (ahem, Hannibal).