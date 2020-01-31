Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick the 20 Best Films of Sundance 2020

As comprehensive and sobering an account of the murder of Saudi dissident and Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi — killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 — as one could want is offered up by Oscar winner Bryan Fogel (Icarus) in this doc. It's a riveting work, both tragic and poignant, not to mention maddening in that only a few underlings, not the perpetrators, will pay for the crime. — T.M.