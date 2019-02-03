Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick the 20 Best Films of Sundance 2019

Set in a desolate corner of the Balkan Peninsula and shot over a three-year period, the exceptional debut doc from Macedonian directors Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska is an unforgettable vérité character study and an intimate look at an endangered tradition: wild beekeeping, or bee hunting. The film's central character, Hatidze Muratova, is said to be the only woman in Europe still carrying on the practice in the old-school way, in harmony with the insects. Her trust in the directors is evident in the remarkable access she's granted them. — SHERI LINDEN