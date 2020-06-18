Hollywood Reporter Film Critics Pick the 10 Best Movies of 2020 So Far

This has certainly been no ordinary year for U.S. theatrical releases, with screens across the country going dark in pandemic lockdown before the first quarter was even done. Some hope has surfaced among studios that theaters in cities like Los Angeles and New York might be operational again in July, salvaging at least part of the summer. But will moviegoers feel safe enough to hit the multiplex with Covid anxiety still running high?

Given the circumstances, there’s been a surprising number of outstanding titles released, even since the streaming/on-demand switch took hold. We’ve rounded up our top 10, but there were easily another 10 or more that deserved to make the cut.

They didn’t fit the requirements of this list, but my two favorite films of the year, hands down, are both less than four minutes long.

One is Spike Lee’s New York, New York, a love letter to the city that never sleeps while it’s actually sleeping. This is a metropolitan portrait by turns melancholy, majestic and resilient that was exactly the booster shot of poignant civic pride many of us hunkering down in a Big Apple that suddenly seemed small and fragile so desperately needed.

The other is the new animated trailer for Nia DaCosta’s "spiritual sequel," Candyman, co-scripted by Jordan Peele. This is less a promo for an upcoming release than a perfectly self-contained short film about the chilling history of white violence against Black bodies, told entirely using shadow puppetry by Manual Cinema that’s both exquisite and viscerally disturbing.

While we wait impatiently for that Sept. 25 release, here are our picks for the best of the year to date (in alphabetical order). — DAVID ROONEY