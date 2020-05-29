Hollywood Reporter TV Critics: 10 Great Shows That Feel Like Summer

June is nearly upon us, which means that a uniquely strange spring is about to transition into a uniquely strange summer — one without crowded summer camps, crowded BBQs, crowded baseball stadiums or crowded movie theaters. This summer, you’ll be lucky if you can stand on a beach at a respectful distance from strangers in masks (strangers who may be friends and loved ones, but who can even tell?).

With that in mind, our latest list of “quarantine TV” recommendations celebrates shows that capture the feeling of summer. Even if there aren’t big-screen blockbusters or patriotic fireworks displays to enjoy, you can still crank up the AC and revel in the beach-club season of Beverly Hills, 90210, or the orange-filtered, shirtless ridiculousness of The Outer Banks. You can tune in for the always sweaty hijinks on Friday Night Lights or Breaking Bad. And you can join the motley group of passengers who embarked for an uncharted desert isle on Lost or relive classic seasons of CBS’ Big Brother, though why you’d want to do that is beyond me.

Or you can watch…