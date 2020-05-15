Hollywood Reporter TV Critics: 10 Great Shows That Let You Travel From Your Couch

As the coronavirus confinement drags on, you might be craving a change of scenery or missing a sense of community beyond your weekly group Zoom calls. Some cities are "opening back up," but the safest way to "travel" is still through your television.

Luckily for homebound viewers, the serialized nature of the medium makes it ideal for world-building. Here are 10 shows rooted in a strong sense of place that should either help with your increasing wanderlust or simply give you a firmer feel for how different communities comfort, form their own cultures or adapt to necessary change.