Hollywood Reporter TV Critics: 10 Great Shows About Loners and Misanthropes (the Original Social Distancers)

Social distancing's probably got you missing friends and family. But, depending on your quarantine conditions and natural disposition, it might also have you longing for some solitude or seething at the constant presence of other people. If you're in the latter camp, TV's loners and misanthropes can be your new quarantine companions — characters who feel the same way but won't demand anything from you.

Here are 10 shows we think might be perversely good company — including a hitman, a horseman and a high-school girl — during these coronavirus times, either centered on voluntary outsiders or powered by a worldview that channels our justifiably darker moods these days.