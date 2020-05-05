Hollywood Reporter TV Critics: 12 Swoon-Worthy Small-Screen Couples for the Romance-Starved Viewer

Whether you’re quarantining alone, alongside a long-time love or a partner you’re unaccustomed to spending 24/7 with, there’s a chance you’re on the lookout for a show that’s sweet, steamy or grandly romantic.

Perhaps you’ve already been watching the erotic historical hijinks on Outlander, the con-loving pairing of Jimmy and Kim on Better Call Saul, the sexy shenanigans on Vida, whatever is happening with Issa (with or without Lawrence) on Insecure or the Irish-accented pleasures of Hulu’s Normal People.

But here are a few carefully curated options for great romantic television — some sentimental and some sardonic, some hopeful and some pessimistic, some family-friendly and some more appropriate for when the kids are asleep. Some of these couplings are, in fact, platonic, while others are doomed from the start. All make for first-rate TV.