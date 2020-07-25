Hollywood Reporter TV Critics Pick 10 Great Sports-Themed Series

Sports fans, rejoice! Our days of resorting to televised cornhole as a competitive placebo are theoretically over!

Major League Baseball returned Thursday, even if a scheduled 60-game season played in empty stadiums — with bizarre rule variations and several high-profile player absences — doesn't exactly feel like baseball. And baseball being back doesn't change the strangeness of a landscape in which this Friday should have marked the start of the Tokyo Olympics, turning our global attention to running, swimming, throwing heavy metal objects and the symphony of bending known as "rhythmic gymnastics."

So for our latest “Quarantine TV” list, we decided to recommend shows about, or peripherally about, the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat and the glory of athletics of all stripes, both obvious and perhaps less-than-obvious.

Disclaimer: Friday Night Lights and Pitch have both been in recent lists we’ve curated, so we're assuming you already know about them. And while one could easily argue that America to Me is a sports story — Kendale's wrestling arc is one of the show's best — we've surely told you enough times to watch that one as well. And our apologies to Sen. Elizabeth Warren in advance: We didn't include Ballers here.