America to Us: Hollywood Reporter TV Critics Pick 11 Great Shows to Celebrate the Fourth of July

For a few months, we’ve been curating these lists of high-quality content for viewers living under some level of confinement. While parts of the country have been relaxing restrictions, others are tightening them.

That means that many people this holiday weekend will be in places where traditional activities, like open-air concerts, fireworks, baseball games and BBQs in the park or at the beach, are out of reach — relics of a not-so-distant past.

So we decided to celebrate America, TV critic-style, in as clear-eyed a way as we can: by selecting 11 shows that embody, reflect or examine American virtues and failings — and, in many cases, convey a measure of optimism about the American Experiment. Also, they’re all great shows.