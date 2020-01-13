Oscars: Read Hollywood Reporter's Reviews of the Best Picture Nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its nominees for the top best picture prize on Monday morning.

Topping the nominations was Joker, tallying a total of 11 nominations for the 2020 Oscars. The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trail behind with 10 nominations each. Also making the cut for the best picture prize are Parasite and Ford v Ferrari. Jojo Rabbit, Little Women and Marriage Story are also in the best picture race.

With such a stacked category, The Hollywood Reporter's critics' reviews can serve as a guide to all the nominated movies. From "a visual knockout" to "unbearably tender," here's what THR's film critics though about the year's top films.