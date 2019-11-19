Hollywood's Top 25 Marketing Masterminds of 2019

When Ayaz joined Disney's home entertainment division in 2004, he plotted out retail campaigns for the then-booming Blockbuster Video.

Change has ripped through the movie business in the 15 years since, but it's been to his benefit. Now head of marketing for all of Disney's film silos (including Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney Animation Studios, live action and 20th Century Fox film), he has helped propel the company to a record $10.5 billion in year-to-date global ticket sales — and Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker still have yet to open. His teams also market titles from the studios that go to Disney+, including The Mandalorian. "The evolution of Disney has created many opportunities for myself and my teams," says Ayaz, who was promoted to his current role in 2018 after predecessor Ricky Strauss jumped to Disney+. "It's been an interesting ride."

Ayaz's year has been defined by five Disney releases that crossed the $1 billion mark and by taking over 20th Century Fox films such as Ford v Ferrari, which opened to a better-than-expected $31 million domestically over the Nov. 15-17 weekend and showed that Ayaz can tackle an event drama targeting adults. Avengers: Endgame, which opened in May, is the top-grossing film of all time with $2.79 billion globally. The campaign included several firsts, including a Fortnite integration. "Every movie has its own challenges," Ayaz says. For Aladdin, it was making sure moviegoers knew that Will Smith was bringing his own take to the genie (a role Robin Williams made memorable in the original animated film). When a teaser trailer prompted criticism, Disney didn't alter its course, and Aladdin earned a better-than-expected $1.05 billion worldwide. — Pamela McClintock

2019 CAMPAIGN I'M MOST PROUD OF It’s a tough choice, but Captain Marvel and Toy Story 4 are two of my favorite campaigns our team produced this year.

MOST INNOVATIVE CAMPAIGN "I found the digital campaign and partnerships for Jordan Peele’s Us to be smart and very creative."