Hollywood Stars Who Are Helping Migrant Families at the U.S.-Mexico Border
Jimmy Fallon, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Natalie Portman, George and Amal Clooney, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and others have contributed funds and time to causes at the U.S-Mexico border.
With the news that President Trump's zero-tolerance policy is resulting in the separation of migrant families at the border, many in Hollywood have spoken out to fight to keep kids and parents together.
But it hasn't stopped at spreading the word. There have been many in Hollywood who have also worked extensively with organizations and nonprofits to help in various ways. The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of some of the famous faces who have either donated their time or money toward helping migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border.
-
Jimmy Fallon
After speaking candidly to The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg about regretting that Donald Trump hair-tussling incident, late-night host Jimmy Fallon took heat from the president himself on Twitter.
"@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me," Trump tweeted on Sunday, June 24. "Be a man Jimmy!"
In response Fallon also took to Twitter. Fallon said that in honor of the president's tweet he would be donating to RAICES (The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services). The tweet currently has 18,000 retweets and nearly 150,000 likes.
In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name.— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018
-
Evan Rachel Wood
Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood traveled to Texas and started a hashtag on Twitter detailing what she's doing to help the kids at the detainment centers near the border. Wood has been seen bringing a truck load of supplies to the centers and playing with the kids in their play pens.
In her initial Instagram post on Sunday, Wood said "ever since I heard about everything happening in our country with the separation policy, I’ve been wondering what I can do. I’ve flown to Texas and I’m going to be in the frontline for the next couple days to find out what I can do to help and what we can do to help."
-
Judd Apatow
Producer and director Judd Apatow has been vocal about opposing President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance policy. On June 26, Apatow announced that he had donated $10,000 to ACLU.
"They are fighting all of this insanity. Please donate to them," Apatow said in his tweet announcing the donation.
Thank you to everyone who matched my donation to @ACLU @ACLU_SoCal. I sent in ten thousand dollars. They are fighting all of this insanity. Please donate to them.— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 26, 2018
-
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
June 14 was Trump's 72nd birthday. In honor of his birthday, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend donated to the ACLU, a nonprofit that has been helping defend the civil liberties of those near the border.
"John and I are outraged to see the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration," Teigen's Instagram post announcing the donation said. "On this auspicious occasion, in order to Make Trump's Birthday Great Again, each member of our family has donated $72,000 to the ACLU"
-
George and Amal Clooney
On June 20, George and Amal Clooney announced they would be donating $100,000 to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, a human rights organization that "advocates for the rights and best interests of unaccompanied immigrant children," according to the organization's website.
The Clooneys released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on the donation: “At some point in the future our children will ask us: ‘Is it true, did our country really take babies from their parents and put them in detention centers?’ And when we answer yes, they’ll ask us what we did about it. What we said. Where we stood," the statement said. “We can’t change this administration’s policy but we can help defend the victims of it.”
-
Tina Fey and Idina Menzel
Tina Fey and Idina Menzel will be among the celebrities donating their time for Concert for America on June 30. The benefit will take place at New York's Great Hall at The Cooper Union and will feature music, comedy and commentary. The money raised will go toward four nonprofits that help families at the border.
-
Lin Manuel-Miranda
In late May, the Tony Award-winning playwright and actor Lin Manuel-Miranda started a campaign that helped nonprofits like the Center for Popular Democracy Action, Latino Victory Project, Let America Vote and BlackPAC. For those who donated, they entered for a chance to win VIP tickets to see Hamilton in Washington D.C. as Miranda's guests.
"We're supporting organizations that get out the vote, that encourage greater civic engagement, that support candidates whose issues matter to you," Miranda said in a video promoting the campaign.
Miranda will also attend June 30's "Familes Belong Together" rally in Washington D.C. The rally aims to "tell Donald Trump and his administration to stop separating kids from their parents," the event's website said.
"Monstrous acts from this president and our government, and we can’t stop til these families are reunited. See you Saturday," Miranda's tweet about the event said.
-
Hollywood Writers Rooms
Hollywood writers rooms for shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and This Is Us recently took to social media with the "#OneVidaAtATime" hashtag, pledging donations to RAICES and encouraging others to do the same. The hashtag supporting RAICES was started by Starz's Vida and Netflix's One Day at a Time.
The fund has already surpassed $6 million, nearly reaching the goal of $6,553,600.
"Donate to our fund to directly support legal services for detained separated parents and the direct funding for bonds to get parents released!!!" the fund's website said.
The #brooklyn99 writers room supports RAICES, which provides legal aid to immigrant families. Please donate what you can. #OneVidaAtATime #ReuniteTheFamilies https://t.co/Y0rKl9cooI pic.twitter.com/kAHwjJAtEe— Dan Goor (@djgoor) June 25, 2018
The #DuckTales Writers believe families are stronger together. We join with @Vida_Starz @OneDayAtATime and others donating to @RAICESTEXAS to support legal services for separated families. #onevidaatatime #endfamilyseparation #keepfamiliestogether https://t.co/1XpIGwVgLt pic.twitter.com/GwBRcGS4n4— Frank Angones (@FrankAngones) June 21, 2018
Yes!! This is exciting! Thank you @ThisIsUsWriters for taking our challenge! #OneVidaAtATime pic.twitter.com/d1eiVHH4Dg— Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) June 21, 2018
-
Natalie Portman
The Annihilation star started a petition to stop migrant children from being separated from their families. The petition already has around 460,000 signatures and needs 500,000 to be delivered to Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate.
Stars like Gina Rodriguez have come out in support of Portman and the cause.
I just joined Natalie Portman and you can too. Add your name to stop family separation! https://t.co/qXOymBu578 @moveon— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) June 20, 2018
-
Gigi Hadid
Model Gigi Hadid is an international ambassador for UNICEF. As a part of her philanthropic work, Hadid recently had a meeting with UNICEF CEO Cheryl Stern at the New York headquarters and has been vocal about donating to help children reconnect with their families.
Unbelievably devastating. Click here to Ask Congress to #keepfamilies together via @UNICEFUSA https://t.co/6AQIoEFCDK— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) June 20, 2018
Repost @MonaChalabi “Source: Department of Homeland Security 2018
Contact your representatives, donate to @ACLU @RAICESTEXAS or @TXCivilRights” pic.twitter.com/c7gEO4bezi
-
Alyssa Milano
In a letter obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, actress Alyssa Milano said she would be offering her home as temporary care for children who are going through the process of reconnecting with their families.
“These children need compassion, stability and love more than ever. To them, I offer my home and my heart; my love and whatever stability I can give them until they can be reunited with a parent,” Milano wrote.
Milano also expressed her distaste for Trump's zero tolerance policy: "We have watched the inhumane destruction at our Southern border as innocent children, already traumatized, were essentially kidnapped from their families in furtherance of a vulgar, xenophobic Trump policy.”