Hollywood Stars Who Are Helping Migrant Families at the U.S.-Mexico Border

With the news that President Trump's zero-tolerance policy is resulting in the separation of migrant families at the border, many in Hollywood have spoken out to fight to keep kids and parents together.

But it hasn't stopped at spreading the word. There have been many in Hollywood who have also worked extensively with organizations and nonprofits to help in various ways. The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of some of the famous faces who have either donated their time or money toward helping migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border.