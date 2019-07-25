Hollywood Studio Commissary Secrets (and Stars' Favorite Recipes) Revealed in Unpublished Memoir

"Whenever women get together, the conversation automatically turns to the high cost of food. And why not? These days balancing a food budget is every bit as complicated as figuring out a yearly income-tax report. Not long ago, Veronica Lake, Mona Freeman and Mary Hatcher were engaged in 'girl talk' between scenes of their new movie, Isn't It Romantic [1948]. When the king-size headache of menu planning entered the conversation, Veronica told her co-stars about an economical meatloaf she serves her family. According to Veronica, the loaf is not only inexpensive, but mighty tasty."

Recipe:

1 pound ground beef

1/2 C. chopped celery

1/2 C. cooked carrots

1 TBSP. chopped onion

1 1/4 C. uncooked oatmeal

2 TSP. salt

2 TSP. dry mustard

1 TSP. pepper

1/3 C. catsup

1 C. milk

1 egg (slightly beaten)

Combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly. Place in 8-inch loaf pan and bake for 1 1/4 hours at 325 degrees.

For left-over meatloaf, Miss Lake suggests a thick gravy of cream of mushroom soup.