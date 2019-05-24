3 Hollywood Travel Titans Reveal The Hottest Summer Escapes

When Hollywood moguls, Fortune 500 CEOs and royals seek ultra personalized, discreet and high-touch travel experiences, they turn to the experts: Jack Ezon of Embark, Bobby Zur of Travel Artistry and Melissa Biggs Bradley of Indagare. With highly confidential black books of international power players, and unparalleled access to the world’s most exclusive hotels, hideaways and pursuits, this power trio delivers otherworldly journeys to the most discerning of jetsetters.

“Entertainment industry executives and celebrities are craving self-discovery and connection in their summer excursions,” says Bobby Zur, founder and owner of Travel Artistry. “The focus is on family and stepping away from the fast pace. The more personalized the better, the more experiential the better, and always offsetting that active exploration with the ultimate in pampering and relaxation.”

Jack Ezon, founder and managing partner of Embark, agrees. “There’s an immense desire for inner purpose, getting away from comfort zones and into experimenting, identifying with different perspectives and appreciating cultural differences.”

Here, the luxury travel pros unveil their picks for industry-approved summer destinations,