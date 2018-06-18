Hollywood's 10 Favorite Pet Rescue Centers: Where Ellen Pompeo and Bradley Cooper Adopted Their Dogs

When Glee’s Jane Lynch and her partner, Jennifer Cheyne, came across a picture of an abandoned cattle dog named Arbuckle on dog rescue A Purposeful Rescue’s Instagram account last November, they knew they had to do something.

"He was 116 pounds and he had sores all over his belly — probably from lying on concrete and his belly rubbing on the ground — so he was a mess," says Lynch of the 8-year-old hound, who was more than 40lbs overweight due to an untreated thyroid condition (he’s now down 23lbs). After donating to his costs and waiting until he was fit enough to handle stairs in their home, the couple adopted the now Insta-famous pup (66,000 followers and counting), adding him to their existing brood of three rescues. "A lot of people don’t want to adopt the older dogs, but we love them,” says Lynch. "We really relish the chance to give them a good last couple of years."

Here are 10 of Hollywood’s favorite rescues, and the other ways industry insiders are getting involved for a good paws, er, cause.