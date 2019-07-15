The 10 Hottest Hollywood Charities of 2019

The crème de la crème of the L.A. dining world comes out to support Alex’s Lemonade for research and awareness of pediatric cancer, raising $7.3 million in nine years. Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman and Phil Rosenthal were among the 2,500 attendees to raise $1.5 million at the 2018 L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade Stand event, hosted by chef Suzanne Goin along with her husband, chef David Lentz, and Lucques Group’s Caroline Styne.

Says Kimmel: "L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade is the most fun you can have at a charity event. We go every year to go from booth to booth, meeting and eating with the best chefs in the United States. It is a food lover’s dream and I wouldn’t miss it for anything.”

Goin adds of their founder, who died in 2004 at age eight: "Watching these local L.A. kids follow in Alex Scott’s footsteps brings the event full circle and ensures we will keep raising more and more every year to fight pediatric cancer."