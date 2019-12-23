Hollywood's 20 Favorite Films of the Decade (Poll)
The decade’s best-loved movies were ranked by 3,500 industry professionals (the people who actually made them) in The Hollywood Reporter’s exclusive survey.
'The King's Speech' (2010)
Directed by Tom Hooper
'Call Me by Your Name' (2017)
Directed by Luca Guadagnino
'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' (2019)
Directed by Quentin Tarantino
'Wonder Woman' (2017)
Directed by Patty Jenkins
"In 2010 I was doing projects in Israel, minding my own business, no idea that in a couple of years the role I always dreamed about would be mine," Gadot tells The Hollywood Reporter.
"There's a long history of belief that certain jobs are masculine," Jenkins told THR just before her movie grossed $821 million worldwide. "But it feels like a very natural job for a woman."
'The Hunger Games' (2012)
Directed by Gary Ross
'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2018)
Directed by Bryan Singer
'Hidden Figures' (2016)
Directed by Theodore Melfi
'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)
Directed by George Miller
'The Social Network' (2010)
Directed by David Fincher
'Birdman' (2014)
Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu
'Bridesmaids' (2011)
Directed by Paul Feig
'Argo' (2012)
Directed by Ben Affleck
'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1' (2010)
Directed by David Yates
'A Star Is Born' (2018)
Directed by Bradley Cooper
'La La Land' (2016)
Directed by Damien Chazelle
"I'd been bedridden with a 104-degree fever that whole week," Chazelle told THR in 2017 of those epically awkward 145 seconds that his film was best picture before it was revealed Moonlight actually won the Oscar. "The fever broke during the ceremony. So I wasn't feeling gravely ill, but I wasn't in tip-top shape. I was slightly delirious but happy to see my colleagues win."
'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo
'Inception' (2010)
Directed by Christopher Nolan
'Black Panther' (2018)
Directed by Ryan Coogler
"I never thought I would see a studio say, 'Yeah, we are going to put the money behind this movie with a mostly black cast,'" star Chadwick Boseman told THR in 2018 of the $200 million superhero movie. "As African Americans, we have the 'black version,' and it's never as good. They never put as much into it."
'12 Years a Slave' (2013)
Directed by Steve McQueen
'Get Out' (2017)
Directed by Jordan Peele
How the poll was conducted:
THR reached out to members of the film and TV academies as well as other industry sources and asked them to pick their favorites from a list of Oscar nominees, blockbusters, hit shows and critical darlings from the 2010s. More than 3,500 took part in the survey.
