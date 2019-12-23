Hollywood's 20 Favorite Films of the Decade (Poll)

7:00 AM 12/23/2019

by THR Staff

The decade’s best-loved movies were ranked by 3,500 industry professionals (the people who actually made them) in The Hollywood Reporter’s exclusive survey.

'Get Out,' 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' and 'The King's Speech'
Universal Pictures/Photofest; Courtesy of Marvel Studios; Andrew Cooper/Sony Pictures; Weinstein Company, The/Photofest

The Hollywood Reporter ranks the decade’s best-loved movies, according to the people who actually made them: some 3,500 industry professionals surveyed.

  1. 20
    20

    'The King's Speech' (2010)

    Directed by Tom Hooper

    'The King's Speech'
    Photofest
  2. 19
    'Call Me by Your Name' (2017)

    Directed by Luca Guadagnino

    'Call Me by Your Name'
    Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics
  3. 18
    'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' (2019)

    Directed by Quentin Tarantino

    'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'
    Courtesy of Columbia Pictures
  4. 17
    'Wonder Woman' (2017)

    Directed by Patty Jenkins

    'Wonder Woman'
    Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

    "In 2010 I was doing projects in Israel, minding my own business, no idea that in a couple of years the role I always dreamed about would be mine," Gadot tells The Hollywood Reporter.

    "There's a long history of belief that certain jobs are masculine," Jenkins told THR just before her movie grossed $821 million worldwide. "But it feels like a very natural job for a woman." 

  5. 16
    'The Hunger Games' (2012)

    Directed by Gary Ross

    'The Hunger Games'
    Lionsgate/Photofest
  6. 15
    'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2018)

    Directed by Bryan Singer

    'Bohemian Rhapsody'
    Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox
  7. 14
    'Hidden Figures' (2016)

    Directed by Theodore Melfi

    'Hidden Figures'
    Hopper Stone/Twentieth Century Fox
  8. 13
    'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

    Directed by George Miller

    'Mad Max: Fury Road'
  9. 12
    'The Social Network' (2010)

    Directed by David Fincher

    'The Social Network'
    Columbia Pictures/Photofest
  10. 11
    'Birdman' (2014)

    Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu

    'Birdman'
    Courtesy of Fox Searchlight
  11. 10
    'Bridesmaids' (2011)

    Directed by Paul Feig

    'Bridesmaids'
    Photofest
  12. 9
    'Argo' (2012)

    Directed by Ben Affleck

    'Argo'
    Warner Bros.
  13. 8
    'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1' (2010)

    Directed by David Yates

    'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1'
    Courtesy of Warner Bros.
  14. 7
    'A Star Is Born' (2018)

    Directed by Bradley Cooper

    'A Star Is Born'
    Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
  15. 6
    'La La Land' (2016)

    Directed by Damien Chazelle

    'La La Land'
    Courtesy of Toronto International Film Festival

    "I'd been bedridden with a 104-degree fever that whole week," Chazelle told THR in 2017 of those epically awkward 145 seconds that his film was best picture before it was revealed Moonlight actually won the Oscar. "The fever broke during the ceremony. So I wasn't feeling gravely ill, but I wasn't in tip-top shape. I was slightly delirious but happy to see my colleagues win."

  16. 5
    'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

    Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo

    'Avengers: Endgame'
    Courtesy of Marvel Studios
  17. 4
    'Inception' (2010)

    Directed by Christopher Nolan

    'Inception'
    Warner Bros.
  18. 3
    'Black Panther' (2018)

    Directed by Ryan Coogler

    'Black Panther'
    Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

    "I never thought I would see a studio say, 'Yeah, we are going to put the money behind this movie with a mostly black cast,'" star Chadwick Boseman told THR in 2018 of the $200 million superhero movie. "As African Americans, we have the 'black version,' and it's never as good. They never put as much into it."

  19. 2
    '12 Years a Slave' (2013)

    Directed by Steve McQueen

    '12 Years a Slave'
    Fox Searchlight Pictures/Photofest
  20. 1
    'Get Out' (2017)

    Directed by Jordan Peele

    'Get Out'
    Courtesy of Universal Studios

    How the poll was conducted: 

    THR reached out to members of the film and TV academies as well as other industry sources and asked them to pick their favorites from a list of Oscar nominees, blockbusters, hit shows and critical darlings from the 2010s. More than 3,500 took part in the survey.

    This story first appeared in the Dec. 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.