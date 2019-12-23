Hollywood's 20 Favorite TV Shows of the Decade (Poll)

7:00 AM 12/23/2019

by THR Staff

From 'Big Little Lies' to 'Stranger Things,' the decade’s best-loved television shows were ranked by 3,500 industry professionals (the people who actually made them) in The Hollywood Reporter’s exclusive survey.

'Game of Thrones,' 'Fleabag,' 'Big Little Lies,' and 'Killing Eve'
Courtesy of Shows

The Hollywood Reporter ranks the decade’s best-loved TV shows, according to the people who actually made them: some 3,500 industry professionals surveyed.

  1. 20
    'Killing Eve' (2018-present)

    Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

    'Killing Eve'
    Courtesy of BBC America
  2. 19
    'Homeland' (2011-present)

    Created by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa

    'Homeland'
    Courtesy of Showtime
  3. 18
    'Parks and Recreation' (2009-15)

    Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur

    'Parks and Recreation'
    Photofest
  4. 17
    'Fargo' (2014-present)

    Created by Noah Hawley

    'Fargo'
    Courtesy of FX
  5. 16
    'Black Mirror'

    Created by Charlie Brooker

    'Black Mirror'
    Courtesy of Netflix
  6. 15
    'The Handmaid's Tale' (2017-present)

    Created by Bruce Miller

    'The Handmaid's Tale'
    Jasper Savage/Hulu
  7. 14
    'Better Call Saul' (2015-present)

    Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould

    'Better Call Saul'
    Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
  8. 13
    'Modern Family' (2009-present)

    Created by Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd

    'Modern Family'
    Courtesy of ABC
  9. 12
    'The Americans'

    Created by Joe Weisberg

    'The Americans'
    Courtesy of FX
  10. 11
    'Big Little Lies' (2017-present)

    Created by David E. Kelley

    'Big Little Lies'
    Hilary Bronwyn/HBO
  11. 10
    'Veep' (2012-19)

    Created by Armando Iannucci

    'Veep'
    Colleen Hayes/Courtesy of HBO

    "'I hope Veep's legacy is that it remains a very funny show forever," Julia Louis-Dreyfus told THR just before the show's final episode in May. "I hope it doesn't end up dating itself or somehow lose its comedic shine."

  12. 9
    '30 Rock' (2006-13)

    Created by Tina Fey

    '30 Rock'
    NBC
  13. 8
    'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (2017-present)

    Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino

    'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
    Courtesy of Amazon
  14. 7
    'Fleabag' (2016-19)

    Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

    'Fleabag'
    Courtesy of Amazon Studios

    "People get over shit," Waller-Bridge told THR of the end of her Emmy-winning dark comedy. "If something doesn't go well, you'll get over it. And if something goes brilliantly, we'll all get over that too."

  15. 6
    'The Crown' (2016-present)

    Created by Peter Morgan

    'The Crown'
    Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix
  16. 5
    'Stranger Things' (2016-present)

    Created by the Duffer Brothers

    'Stranger Things'
    Courtesy of Netflix
  17. 4
    'Downton Abbey' (2010-15)

    Created by Julian Fellowes

    'Downton Abbey'
    Liam Daniel/Focus Features
  18. 3
    'Mad Men' (2007-15)

    Created by Matthew Weiner

    'Mad Men'
  19. 2
    'Breaking Bad' (2008-13)

    Created by Vince Gilligan

    'Breaking Bad'
    Ursula Coyote/AMC

    "Breaking Bad is an old Southern expression that I thought was more widely known than it is, apparently," Gilligan told THR in 2011. "I always thought everybody knew what it meant because I grew up hearing it all the time."

  20. 1
    'Game of Thrones' (2011-19)

    Created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

    'Game of Thrones'
    Helen Sloan/HBO

    How the poll was conducted: 

    THR reached out to members of the film and TV academies as well as other industry sources and asked them to pick their favorites from a list of Oscar nominees, blockbusters, hit shows and critical darlings from the 2010s. More than 3,500 took part in the survey. 

    This story first appeared in the Dec. 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.