Hollywood's 20 Favorite TV Shows of the Decade (Poll)
From 'Big Little Lies' to 'Stranger Things,' the decade’s best-loved television shows were ranked by 3,500 industry professionals (the people who actually made them) in The Hollywood Reporter’s exclusive survey.
'Killing Eve' (2018-present)
Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge
'Homeland' (2011-present)
Created by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa
'Parks and Recreation' (2009-15)
Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur
'Fargo' (2014-present)
Created by Noah Hawley
'Black Mirror'
Created by Charlie Brooker
'The Handmaid's Tale' (2017-present)
Created by Bruce Miller
'Better Call Saul' (2015-present)
Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould
'Modern Family' (2009-present)
Created by Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd
'The Americans'
Created by Joe Weisberg
'Big Little Lies' (2017-present)
Created by David E. Kelley
'Veep' (2012-19)
Created by Armando Iannucci
"'I hope Veep's legacy is that it remains a very funny show forever," Julia Louis-Dreyfus told THR just before the show's final episode in May. "I hope it doesn't end up dating itself or somehow lose its comedic shine."
'30 Rock' (2006-13)
Created by Tina Fey
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (2017-present)
Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino
'Fleabag' (2016-19)
Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge
"People get over shit," Waller-Bridge told THR of the end of her Emmy-winning dark comedy. "If something doesn't go well, you'll get over it. And if something goes brilliantly, we'll all get over that too."
'The Crown' (2016-present)
Created by Peter Morgan
'Stranger Things' (2016-present)
Created by the Duffer Brothers
'Downton Abbey' (2010-15)
Created by Julian Fellowes
'Mad Men' (2007-15)
Created by Matthew Weiner
'Breaking Bad' (2008-13)
Created by Vince Gilligan
"Breaking Bad is an old Southern expression that I thought was more widely known than it is, apparently," Gilligan told THR in 2011. "I always thought everybody knew what it meant because I grew up hearing it all the time."
'Game of Thrones' (2011-19)
Created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
How the poll was conducted:
THR reached out to members of the film and TV academies as well as other industry sources and asked them to pick their favorites from a list of Oscar nominees, blockbusters, hit shows and critical darlings from the 2010s. More than 3,500 took part in the survey.
