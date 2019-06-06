Hollywood's Tony Nominees Sound Off: Screen or Stage?
Theater's tough, but TV's "kind of weird," as contenders for Sunday's Broadway honors including Ruth Wilson, Laurie Metcalf and more reveal their preference.
-
Ruth Wilson (Featured Actress in a Play)
'King Lear'
"TV and film is about having patience. You have to switch it on, rather than three hours at time, a minute at a time. You go on, do your scene, and then go and sit in a trailer for two hours before you do your next scene. It's kind of weird. You have moments of being switched on and off. You have to learn that dynamic and that kind of rhythm, whereas theater takes a lot more focus on a long stretch."
-
Santino Fontana (Leading Actor in a Musical)
'Tootsie'
"The biggest difference is your editor and you are telling the story from beginning to end, which is fantastic for an actor to get to do — because on a TV set or in a movie you're moment-to-momenting it, and you're hoping someone will edit it together. You're putting your performance in the hands of someone you don't know. Whereas onstage, there's nothing in between me and 1,600 strangers — and whatever's going to happen on that stage, I'm there and the creative team has entrusted our cast to do that. That's why love it."
-
Laurie Metcalf (Leading Actress in a Play)
'Hillary and Clinton'
"It's a whole different animal. There's no comparison. I get into my routine here with the eight shows a week, and we have a much longer rehearsal period, of course. With film and TV, you're limited with the amount of rehearsal time that you actually get. I generally feel under-rehearsed working that way. But I love the luxury of having a lot of rehearsal. That's the big difference to me. Working live in front of a theater audience gives me an adrenaline boost that carries me through the show. I find it much harder to maintain my energy level on a movie or tv set because of the downtime between takes.
-
Celia Keenan-Bolger (Featured Actress in a Play)
'To Kill a Mockingbird'
"On television and film sets, there's a lot of time in your trailer waiting and then you get to set, whereas in theater, there is that half hour before, I'm just hanging out with Gideon Glick and Will Pullen in the dressing room and having chats before the show. I think that part of it, the sort of collaborative nature and the communal nature of it definitely keeps me going."
-
Stephanie J. Block (Leading Actress in a Musical)
The Cher Show
"Every day it's a different schedule in theater. Every day it's a little bit of different self-care. I have the best partner in my husband Sebastian Arcelus. If I did not have him, I could not manage the balancing of motherhood and this beauty of awards season and still maintaining eight shows a week. You need a team, and I have a husband who acts as a team."
