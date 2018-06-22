Hollywood's Favorite BBQ Joints
The city may not have its own style of barbeque like Texas or the Carolinas, but its regionally blended brisket, ribs, links and pulled pork still prove irresistible.
-
Barrel & Ashes
11801 Ventura Blvd.
Smoky spare ribs, Santa Maria-style tri-tip and hot links have drawn a steady stream of Instastars, Warner Bros. TV employees and Studio City locals since 2014. The ’cue and homestyle dishes — Frito pie served in the bag; buttery cornmeal hoe cakes in cast-iron pans — are classic, with add-ons that are a bit more new-school, from kale and Brussels sprout salad to barrel-aged cocktails.
-
Bludso's Bar & Que
609 N. La Brea Ave.
Kevin Bludso’s original Compton location is closed (for now), but his award-winning Texas-style brisket and pork ribs live on in this La Brea hotspot. Trays come piled with meats and sides, including greens and mac ’n’ cheese in this magnet for the likes of Gillian Jacobs and The Originals’ Daniel Gillies.
-
Boneyard Bistro
13539 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
Since 2005, chef Aaron Robbins’ bistro has been a mainstay for diners like Chris Pratt, Record One execs and ASAP Rocky looking for traditional and creative takes on ’cue, everything from oak-grilled pork chops to double-smoked blocks of bacon.
-
Maple Block Meat Co.
3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
Westsiders stop in for wood-smoked brisket, chopped pork or ribs at this meat haven (Phil Rosenthal invests), which has catered for Gwyneth Paltrow, CAA’s Carin Sage and American Horror Story, which films nearby. The peach wood-fueled smoker is constantly going, and the creamy slaw and braised beans are always fresh.
-
Holy Cow BBQ
264 26th St., Santa Monica
Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks, J.J. Abrams and Ed O’Neill — a pulled pork guy — have chowed down on American barbecue staples at this hangout across from Brentwood Country Mart. The brisket and pulled chicken sampler platter is a great way to go.
-
Slab
8136 W. Third St.
John Terzian and Brian Toll, the guys behind young industry hotspot Petite Taqueria, enlisted the pitmaster from Instagram sensation Trudy’s Underground Barbecue to do his slow-and-low brisket. Opening this summer, it’s bound to draw the likes of Drake, Justin Bieber and the Kardashian tribe.
This story first appeared in the June 20 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.