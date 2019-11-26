Hollywood's Top 20 Dealmakers of 2019

After Discovery's $14.6 billion purchase of Scripps last year, Campbell led the company through a 10-year SVOD partnership with the BBC and and the split-up of their U.K. joint venture channels, a $35 million takeover of Golf Digest and a joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines to launch a channel, among others. "While, leaving aside Scripps, we may not do a lot of the multibillion-dollar deals, our volume of deals globally is as high as anyone’s, because we are really trying to tackle the globe,” says Campbell, who began his career in the L.A. office of O’Melveny & Myers. "We will continue to look for opportunities to acquire things outright, but never shy away from joint ventures."

Worst Hollywood jargon "I don’t know if it’s the worst, but certainly increasingly the most overused is 'ecosystem.' Somehow we have all become biology majors, and that’s a go-to when we talk about the industry."

Work habit I'm trying to break "As a reformed lawyer, I still print out way too many documents. And in this digital age, I need to find a way to be more paperless in my transactions. We are still very paper-intensive in the M&A world."

Book I couldn't put down "I read consecutively Bad Blood, the Theranos scandal book [by John Carreyrou], followed by Billion Dollar Whale [by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope] about the 1MDB scandal. I found them both truly fascinating stories about manipulation and deceit and the psychology of people who manage to fool so many others on such a massive scale."