Hollywood's Top 30 Real Estate Agents: How Luxury Pros Ride Out a Market Dip

Just when it seemed L.A.'s luxury real estate market was cooling off — the median home price in the second quarter of 2019 was down 7 percent over the same period last year, according to Douglas Elliman — some eight- or even nine-figure deal closes, upending that narrative. In July, the Manor in Holmby Hills sold for $120 million, setting a new L.A. record, and a month later Ron Meyer's Malibu compound sold for $100 million.

"All of us have had to adapt," says Hilton & Hyland's Jonah Wilson. "We felt it slow down, but what's interesting is that there are still these 'Oh my God!' sales, which make it hard to define the market."

There are currently more than 91 active listings over $20 million, well above the 79 that were available at this time in 2018. So THR's top 30 agents — selected for 2018 sales volume (according to industry tracker Real Trends), entertainment clientele and quality of listings — have had their work cut out for them.

Here, 2019's standout sellers (dubbed the $250 Million Club), power team leaders (Brand-Name Brokers) and 14 more of the town's top pros reveal their strategies in the face of a market chill.

Trilby Beresford, Tara Bitran and Kirsten Chuba contributed to this report.