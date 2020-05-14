Hollywood's Top Innovators: 15 People Shaping the Future of Entertainment

As the head of visual effects powerhouse Industrial Light & Magic, Rob Bredow is usually greeted each day by a welcoming statue of Yoda perched atop a fountain at the studio's headquarters in San Francisco's Presidio. But like everyone at the company, Bredow has been working from home since March 17 after a nail-biting race to set up the VFX studio's staff to work remotely during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Bredow, 46, admits that some ILM projects are on hiatus but notes that others are staying in production despite the lockdown. He won't offer specifics, but ILM's slate includes such high-profile titles as Disney's Jungle Cruise, Universal's Jurassic World: Dominion and season two of Jon Favreau's Disney+ series The Mandalorian, which employs cutting-edge virtual production technology to seamlessly meld CG imagery with live-action production techniques.