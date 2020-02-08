Late Night Lately: Hosts Respond to Super Bowl, State of the Union and Impeachment Vote

Hosts reacted to the U.S. Senate's decision to acquit President Donald Trump during Wednesday's episodes. Following five months of hearings and investigations about Trump's dealings with Ukraine, a divided Senate acquitted the president on Wednesday of charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress to aid his own re-election.

After Stephen Colbert shared the news on The Late Show, his audience showed their disapproval by booing. "Nothing means anything anymore. Right is wrong. Up is down. Missouri is Kansas," said Colbert, joking about Trump's mistaken Super Bowl tweet. "Now we know that asking a foreign power to interfere in our election is the new normal."

"The only lesson that Trump ever learns is that he gets away with everything," continued Colbert, listing that he has gotten away with multiple bankruptcies and sexual assault accusations, and saying that "he's in perfect health despite eating like a rat behind the Bob's Big Boy."

Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the ABC host said that the impeachment process "just got even longer and more nightmare-ish." Kimmel touched on Romney's speech, which said that corrupting the election was "the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine." The host responded, "Give him time. Whatever you're imagining, I'm sure he'll come up with something much, much worse."

Kimmel added that Republicans are worried how they will be remembered in history. "If Trump gets another four years, there won't be any more history books," he said. "Fifty years from now, textbooks in Florida will show Donald Trump, Jesus and the Space Force winning a war against Mexican dinosaurs."

Seth Meyers also took a deep dive into Trump's acquittal during Late Night's "A Closer Look" segment. The NBC host said the "shameless, corrupt liar was on full display today" when Trump was acquitted after a "sham impeachment trial in which they ignored the evidence and refused to hear from witnesses."

In response to Romney's surprise vote, Meyers said that he loved that the politician's speech was on Fox News "just to enrage Trump even more." He added, "Trump's aides probably had to put duct tape over the TV to make the headline say 'Trump Is a Good Boy and I Love Him.'"

Trevor Noah told his audience that Trump had been acquitted, the crowd booed. The host responded, "Don't boo. Vote."

He added that the impeachment process was like "a movie where you can guess what was gonna happen without even watching it."

Noah later criticized Trump after he responded to Collins' comments that he learned his lesson by emphasizing that he did nothing wrong. "Donald Trump would be the hardest person to defend in court," the host said. "He'd be like, 'Your honor, my client has learned his lesson.' 'No, I haven't!'"

"Trump hasn't learned a lesson. If anything, he's learned that he can do whatever he wants and Republicans will let him get away with it," said Noah. "But first, they're gonna shake their heads."