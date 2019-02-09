Late-Night Lately: The Hosts Tear Apart This Year's State of Union

Following President Trump's State of the Union address this week, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show With Trevor Noah ran special live episodes in response to the speech.

Meyers' featured a "Closer Look" segment that discussed the debate. During the segment, Meyers noted that the theme of the night's speech was "unity" and so, "to honor that theme, President Trump attacked Democrats." Meyers also noted that in the days leading up to the speech, Trump repeatedly kept noting that the "wall" he wants, between the U.S. and Mexico, should have been built earlier than his presidency.

"If anyone should be happy that no one built a wall, it should be you. What would people shout at your rallies, 'Maintain the previously erected wall?'"

Meyers also broached the subject of Trump's crooked tie, a topic of much sniggering on social media as Trump took the stage Tuesday night. "Trump is so unpopular, even his tie has moved to the left," Meyers joked.

Meyers also homed in on Trump's line about how his administration has produced an "economic miracle" and that one of the only things that could impede the "miracle" produced was "war and investigation." "I'm sorry, you think the investigations are hurting the economy? If anything, you've created thousands of jobs for lawyers," Meyers said.

The host also focused on a moment when Trump celebrated that in 2019, Congress contained more women serving than at any previous time in U.S. history. "I love that Trump was taking credit for that: 'The only reason you got elected was because everyone hates me,'" Meyers joked.

Stephen Colbert responded to Trump's 2019 address with CBS This Morning hosts Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson, Gayle King and Bianna Golodryga, as well as BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee.

He poked fun at the theme for this year's address, "Choosing Greatness." “When it comes to the State of the Union, just like prom, there’s a special theme,” Colbert joked. “This year’s theme is Choosing Greatness. Yes, we get a choice. The other choices are Selecting Mediocrity, Settling for Racist, or Fish. I will take the fish please.”

Of the president's assertion that the U.S. had the "hottest" economy in the world, Colbert joked, impersonating Trump, "It is so hot, if it wasn't my economy, perhaps I'd be dating it." When he tackled Trump's line "If there is to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation," Colbert pantomimed him, saying, "'You can't have legislation and investigation.' Who ever heard of law and order?"

Trevor Noah took on the State of the Union address in his live show, where he argued that the underlying theme of the speech was "we're all going to die."

"The real theme was that we're all going to die, Mexican style," quipped Noah, cutting to a clip of Trump talking about the various threats that America faces: "criminals, child smugglers, illegal aliens," to name a few.

"This part of his speech was so scary he should have just done it with a flashlight under his chin," said the host.

After poking fun at the way Trump begins every sentence with how "great" America has become and how "hot" the economy is, Noah summed up the speech as a whole and suggested that it was one of Trump's "tamer" speeches. "We can all agree that he read really well," Noah concluded. "I don't know if he's ready for a second term, but he's definitely ready for the second grade," Noah laughed.

Also included in the live episode, The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr. delivered a "State of Black Shit" address from the capitol of Black America — the Waffle House in Birmingham, Alabama.