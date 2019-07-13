Hot Summer Books: Hollywood's Top 10 Beach Reads

A tech thriller about the future of retail that's a little too close for comfort: After a series of mass murders at shopping centers all but destroys the traditional shopping model, a monolith called Cloud takes over the economy, fulfilling every need from a series of football field-sized warehouses. Workers live inside its city-sized campuses, while everyone else scrambles to survive in a brick-and-mortar apocalyptic nightmare. If the thought of Amazon fulfillment centers swarming with drones sends a pleasurable chill down your spine, this one's for you. (Crown, $27)

This story first appeared in the July 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.