From 'Ford v Ferrari' to 'Jojo Rabbit': How 10 Award Contenders Depicted Real Stories Onscreen

Bringing a living legend to the screen can be nerve-racking, but for Welsh actor Taron Egerton, some of the pressure of portraying Elton John was reduced by his and director Dexter Fletcher’s approach to the film. "Because it’s more of a first-person telling of the story, it was more important that it felt deeply personal than for it to feel like a really accurate impersonation of Elton John," says Egerton, who describes John’s essence as an appetite for the extreme in terms of his theatricality and his ability to feel both love and injustice. “That’s maybe why I was a good person to play him. I have the capacity to feel things in quite extreme ways.” To nail some of the physical aspects of the singer, Egerton spent time familiarizing himself with the piano, with the help of performance coach Michael Roberts. “The piano is such an intrinsic part of who he is, as a performer and a musician, that it was important that I become as comfortable with the instrument as I could, so that at the very least, it would look like my hands are moving in the right places," he says. “He has quite small hands for a piano player, and that conditions the way he plays. And there are remnants of his very formal classical training that you can see in his piano playing. These are the things you try to adopt, but mainly I wanted to just feel free." Egerton formed a close friendship with the artist, who also served as a producer on the film, but John did not come to the set nor intervene in Egerton’s portrayal of him. “I think he’s got the wisdom to know that you’ve got to allow the room to be creative," says the actor. "He was there, as a support and the resource that I needed, and his encouragement and his patronage meant the world."

