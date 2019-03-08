How 18 Hollywood-Loved Brands Celebrate International Women's Day

Get the girl gang together to celebrate International Women's Day on Friday, March 8. The holiday, which began in 1911, calls for gender parity around the world — and with a little help from these Hollywood-approved brands, women can show their pride with brooches, bags, shirts, flowers and more merch for the occasion.

Labels including L'Occitane, Violet Grey, Lafayette 148, Mignonne Gavin, AMO denim, Old Navy, KAYU, The Better Skin Co., Yensa beauty and STATE Bags are offering up themed items for International Women's Day this year.

Below are 18 fun fashion, floral and beauty finds to honor powerful ladies like Michelle Obama, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Oprah and Frida Kahlo with plenty of feminist slogans to go around. Plus, many of the businesses are donating a percentage of proceeds to female-oriented charities like Dress for Success, Time's Up, the ACLU, UNICEF, the Women's March, the Global Fund for Women and more.

"I feel that women can feel legitimate in positions of influence today. We have fought to be here and it’s rewarding to see the results," says Sophie Hersan, co-founder of fashion resale company Vestiaire Collective (Kim Kardashian is a devotee). "This is the perfect time to innovate, believe in your idea, break the rules, stay authentic, think global and the rest will follow."