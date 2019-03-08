How 18 Hollywood-Loved Brands Celebrate International Women's Day
Labels including L'Occitane, Violet Grey, Lafayette 148, Mignonne Gavin, AMO denim, Old Navy, KAYU, The Better Skin Co., Yensa beauty and STATE Bags are offering up themed items for the event this year.
Get the girl gang together to celebrate International Women's Day on Friday, March 8. The holiday, which began in 1911, calls for gender parity around the world — and with a little help from these Hollywood-approved brands, women can show their pride with brooches, bags, shirts, flowers and more merch for the occasion.
Below are 18 fun fashion, floral and beauty finds to honor powerful ladies like Michelle Obama, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Oprah and Frida Kahlo with plenty of feminist slogans to go around. Plus, many of the businesses are donating a percentage of proceeds to female-oriented charities like Dress for Success, Time's Up, the ACLU, UNICEF, the Women's March, the Global Fund for Women and more.
"I feel that women can feel legitimate in positions of influence today. We have fought to be here and it’s rewarding to see the results," says Sophie Hersan, co-founder of fashion resale company Vestiaire Collective (Kim Kardashian is a devotee). "This is the perfect time to innovate, believe in your idea, break the rules, stay authentic, think global and the rest will follow."
-
Denim by AMO
Loved by Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron, denim business AMO will give 20 percent of all online sales on March 8 to The Women’s March. Customers receive a Babes Unite tote with every purchase.
-
Flowers From The Bouqs Company
Flower shop The Bouqs Company has curated a selection of bouquets from female farmers in California, Colombia and Ecuador to get in the spirit. With $12 nationwide delivery, bouquets are named "Like a Boss," "FLWR PWR" and "Enchanted" (from $44). Use code WOMENSDAY20 for 20 percent off.
-
Forever 21 Women's Day Apparel and Concert
A favorite of Disney sweethearts like Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, Forever 21 debuted an International Women's Day collection this year. Its new apparel includes crop tops, joggers, panties, chokers, denim jackets and more that declare "feminista," "queendom" and "girlfluence."
Forever 21 is celebrating the release with a Women's Day concert on March 8 at L.A.'s El Rey Theater — the 7 p.m. show features live performances from Natti Natasha, Gabby Barrett, Dounia Tazi, Kassi Ashton, Bia, Yumi, Madds, Chloe Kohanski and Margie Ashcroft.
-
Glam+Go Dry Bar Blow-Outs
The female-owned blow dry bar chain, used by Jane Fonda and Katie Couric, is allowing women to pay 79 cents on the dollar (a 21 percent discount, in light of the wage gap) for all services on March 8. Book using code GLASSCEILING.
-
ERTH Jewelry
To coincide with Women's Day, Jessica Alba stars in a portrait series by L.A.-based brand ERTH Jewelry. Launching Friday, #12Women also includes photographs of Revolve's chief brand officer Raissa Gerona and actress Hanna Griffiths.
-
KAYU Icon Pouches
Fangirl over female icons Frida Kahlo and Amelia Earhart with KAYU's new International Women's Day pouches ($90 each), made of raffia with silk threading. All profits from the two bags will be donated to the Global Fund for Women.
KAYU, which counts Reese Witherspoon and Meghan Markle among its supporters, sources its bags from female co-ops in Southeast Asia that handcraft the items.
-
Lafayette 148 Styles
A fashion go-to for Drew Barrymore, Helen Mirren, Oprah Winfrey and Viola Davis, Lafayette 148 will showcase female stories on Friday through their Unordinary Women campaign and help promote She's The First, a non-profit dedicated to girls' education.
Portraits by fashion photographer Sophie Elgort accompany the tales of New York Fashion Week founder Fern Mallis, ballerina Stella Abrera and Anjali Kumar, founding counsel at Cheddar and Warby Parker.
“As a brand that’s always valued inclusivity, it was important for us to reflect the diversity of their experiences. The beauty of this campaign is that it shows whether you’re 30 or 50 or 70, your voice has the power to inspire so many other women in their journey,” says Lafayette 148 president Liz Fraser in a statement.
Check out the Scribble Print Silk Doha Dress ($998), Punto Milano Maryann Car Coat ($698) and Brilliant Boxes Silk Meg Blouse ($498).
-
Fashion from Old Navy
To All the Boys I've Loved Before breakout Lana Condor helps Old Navy celebrate the holiday with their Sky's the Limit campaign for Women's Day, modeling an Old Navy Hero shirt ($12), Twill Moto Jacket ($36), white jeans ($25) and faux suede block-heel sandals in pink ($24).
To celebrate the occasion, the label will donate $25,000 to support P.A.C.E., the company's female education and empowerment initiative in developing nations.
-
L'Occitane Solidarity Balm
The French beauty shop — favored by Anne Hathaway and Allison Williams — has started a campaign through March 12 to highlight natural beauty. The #SPFismyFilter initiative coincides with the release of two new goodies — Immortelle Divine Light Cream SPF 20 ($110) and Immortelle Precious Light Cream SPF 20 ($64) for skin protection.
Or there's always the Solidarity Balm ($6) that donates 100 percent of the proceeds to women’s empowerment and leadership initiatives.
-
Mignonne Gavigan Female Face Brooches
Wear your girl boss icon on your sleeve (or lapel). Mignonne Gavigan's leather and gold-plated brooches feature the faces of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Oprah Winfrey, Anna Wintour, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton ($150 each).
Twenty percent of proceeds sold in March go to Women on Wings, which creates jobs for rural women in India. Supporters of Mignonne Gavigan include Katy Perry, Jessica Alba and Carrie Underwood.
-
The Better Skin Co. Mirakle Cream
The Better Skin Co. is proving why it's better — by donating 100 percent of sales from their Mirakle Cream ($34) to the American Civil Liberties Union in honor of International Women's Day. The skincare brand's devotees include Meghan Trainor and Orange is the New Black actress Jessica Pimentel.
-
APM Monaco Rings from 'Captain Marvel' Premiere
At this week's premiere of the female superhero flick Captain Marvel, star Brie Larson stepped out wearing meteorite rings from jeweler APM Monaco, along with her custom Rodarte gown. Shop the Double Meteorites Ring ($177) and Meteorites Phalanx Ring ($86) to celebrate girl power. The brand is also beloved by fellow Marvel maidens Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira of Black Panther.
-
Social Sunday's Women Empowerment Capsule
Female-owned company Social Sunday offers its Women Empowerment clothing capsule with messages declaring: "The Future is Female," "Women Support Women" and "Girls Just Wanna Be CEO" ($55 short sleeve). Carmen Electra, Tori Spelling and Alanis Morissette are among those to sport the brand.
-
STATE Bags Feminist Toile Totes
STATE Bags launched a new look for International Women's Day. The feminist toile features classic barn animals in feminist poses: Rosie the Riveter pigs, ducks burning their bras, and cows with a "feminism is freedom" banner on their backs ($75 fanny pack, $80 backpack). Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron and Olivia Wilde have sported their bags in the past.
Plus, STATE Bags will be donating at least five percent of proceeds from the spring line to Time's Up to help promote sexual harassment awareness.
"Since we're a crew of majority women running the show at STATE, we felt strongly about creating a print in our language — classic, cool, funny, and chic — that would express our support for all the females out there," co-founder Jacq Tatelman told THR. She adds that Time's Up was chosen because it is "an organization insisting on safe, fair, and dignified work for women of all kinds."
-
MIKOH T-shirt
A favorite of Emma Roberts and Kate Bosworth, MIKOH ( founded by sisters Oleema and Kalani Miller) carries a limited-edition tee, reading "woman" in multiple languages ($97).
Half of the proceeds of the T-shirt go to the Women for Women organization.
-
The Urban + Mystic Box
What better time to cleanse spiritually? The Urban + The Mystic's Phenomenal Woman Box ($65) has the healing essentials: a gold-sheen obsidian, a Violette Travel Candle by Voyage et Cie, matches, a vile of gold and a box made of reclaimed wood. (Jennifer Meyer and Gwyneth Paltrow are admirers).
-
Beauty Products from Violet Grey
Hollywood-loved beauty company Violet Grey has issued a "Woman-Made Edit" box for the holiday (Violet Grey fans include Emilia Clarke, Emily Blunt and Rachel Weisz).
The 10 vanity essentials hail from Violet Grey's favorite female-founded companies ($175): Jillian Dempsey cheek tint, Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops, Lashfood eyelash enhancer, SiO Beauty Eye & Smile Lift patch, Playa shampoo and conditioner, Fur oil, Lanolips Hands Allover balm, Dr. Macrene 37 Actives skincare, Peach & Lily sheet masks and Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Treat & Transform.
-
Yensa's BC Foundation
Yensa beauty has launched its new BC foundation in eight shades. A percentage of the sales will be donated to Dress for Success, a non-profit that aims to provide economic independence to women.
To fete the release, Michelle Phan and others participated in a "Live Your Yen" International Women's Day video for the beauty brand, loved by Cardi B.