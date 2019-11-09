How 3 Documentary Shorts Rallied for Justice, Culture and the Environment

Bruce Franks Jr., 35, doesn't need a cape to prove he's a superhero in St. Louis. "You can't walk down the street without people approaching him — wanting to talk to him, celebrate him, come to him with their problems," says Smriti Mundhra, 39, who co-directed St. Louis Superman with film school classmate Sami Khan, 40.

The doc, which is MTV Documentary Films' first acquisition, follows the activist, battle rapper and state representative as he tries to pass a bill on the House floor that would effectively declare youth violence a public health epidemic, provide critical funding to address the root causes of gun violence and mark June 7 as Christopher Harris Day in honor of his brother, who was killed at just 9 years old.

"We weren't just here to do a puff piece, or some sort of bullshit thing about how great it is to uplift this community. We were going to tell a story that was his story, warts and all," Khan says.

"The most true statement in the film is, 'The system wasn't built for us.' Whether you think about Bruce or Ilhan Omar or Sharice Davids, these newly elected officials being celebrated for breaking into a system that wasn't built for us, it's incredibly affirming," adds Mundhra. "But we have to think about how we can support and protect these people, who are tapping into so much personal pain, carrying open wounds and exposing themselves to violence and hatred to make a better world for all of us."

By the end of the film, Franks' bill is indeed passed and a statue is unveiled in honor of his brother in a moving ceremony. As the credits reveal, he resigned from politics after three years to focus on his own mental health, after suffering severe anxiety attacks and depression. (He has attended more than 170 funerals.)

"It's important to understand how important your mental health is," Franks tells THR. "Being a real leader isn't always about leading, but about knowing when to take a step back and letting someone else lead."

These days Franks is battle rapping full time. Through it, he feels that his activism can inspire more than politics. "I always felt like I was battle rapping when I spoke on the floor anyway," he says. "If one million people are going to watch me battle and are going to watch this on YouTube, then I can say something that's going to stick with them. And that's going to light a fire up under them to do something."