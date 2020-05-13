From Deepfakes to Facial Capture: How Artificial Intelligence Is Already Changing Hollywood

"Decades from now, an AI algorithm will make your movie simply from the text of the script," even in a particular director's style, predicts Paul Debevec, senior scientist at Google. "Both scripts and features are just strings of 0's and 1's on a computer. If we provide a sufficiently large neural network and enough training pairing scripts and movies, it will learn the mapping and generate an entirely new movie from an entirely new script. You could even ask it to make your new film — or remake an old one — in the style of Kubrick, Tarantino or Scorsese by emphasizing the correlations between each of their scripts and movies."

This story first appeared in the May 6 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.