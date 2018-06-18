How to Cast Serial Killers and Wrestlers

BACHARACH "Given that the show was contingent on finding the right actress for the role of Midge, obviously, this was the biggest challenge initially. It's a bear of a role. Believe it or not, Rachel Brosnahan, who I had cast in the series Manhattan, is who I pictured and heard in my head when I read the script for the first time. I pitched her on our first casting concept phone call. I knew she had all the layers and complexities and contradictions needed for the role. She could be the sweet, naive, perfect 1950s wife and mother but also had the resilience and moxie that the character displays when her life falls apart. Rachel has an innate spunk, a natural beauty and inherent charm and likability, which is so important for the role of Midge and the audience's willingness and desire to go on her journey. The only concern was her comedy chops as she had worked primarily as a dramatic actress. But when you have someone with her training, intelligence, fierceness, vulnerability and willingness to be goofy and flawed, it was not a huge leap to know she'd be able to fully inhabit the role as brilliantly as she does."

TUCKER "I was excited about doing a period comedy which had its very specific challenges — finding someone who could do the period and be funny for that particular era. Midge aside, Lenny Bruce was daunting [to cast] as he is such an icon. Luke Kirby really embodied the character without making it a mere impersonation. And being a fan of his past work, I knew he would do a wonderful job with the role going forward."



TOLAN "My first thought was, 'Yes of course I want to do this — it's Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino. Absolutely.​' All the roles are a challenge in their own way. The most fun roles to cast for me were Shirley and Moishe, Caroline Aaron and Kevin Pollack — Michael Zegen's parents.​ I have been friends with Caroline Aaron for years and for me there was simply no one else. And to pair her with Kevin? A dream."