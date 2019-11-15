Watches Guide: How Chris Pratt, Aldis Hodge Wear Timepieces to "Impress and Express" for Every Occasion

Watches are a great way to dress up a casual look, as actor Chris Pratt recently proved when he wore dark slacks and an everyday plaid shirt to a recent presentation of his 2020 Disney film Onward. Spiffing up the outfit was a hard-to-get Rolex Daytona on a steel bracelet with ceramic white dial. Once again, a classic stainless-steel watch on a link bracelet is a never-fail option. Says timepiece expert Matt Hranek, author of A Man & His Watch, "Stainless-steel watches like a Rolex Submariner or a Daytona can transcend a lot of situations from business to casual settings." A nylon Nato band on a classic pilot watch from IWC is also a good look.

Of course, in Hollywood, who you're taking meetings with also factors into wardrobe choices. So while it may not be recommended to wear a flashy watch to a job interview, an interesting-looking watch, says Hodge, can be a plus, in that it can telegraph that you are creative. "You should wear a watch that represents how you think. To me, watches are time-telling machines, not jewelry. I want you to think about how this thing on my wrist works, just as I want to engage you with the way my mind works."

If you're meeting with someone in the industry who is also into watches, you may want to take that into account and flex a little. That's what TV director Ivan Dudynsky does when he goes to talk business with the likes of fellow watch lovers like Kevin Hart and recording artist and producer Ryan Tedder. Says Dudynsky, "If Ryan and I are going to be together for the day, it's a little bit of a game, like, 'Here's what I got. What have you got?' "

This story first appeared in the Nov. 13 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.