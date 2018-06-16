From Eddie Murphy to Amy Schumer: How Clothes Make the Stand-Up Comic

Amy Schumer may be known for her provocative outfits (which have toned down a tad in the #MeToo climate) underlining her ballsy, feminist message. But she also has paid "homage to Eddie Murphy" with her all-leather ensemble in her most recent Netflix special, says Nesteroff, curator of the new National Comedy Center in New York.

The comedy historian references the iconic devil-red leather suit Murphy wore for his profane HBO set Delirious in 1983, itself inspired by the black leather jumpsuit Elvis Presley wore for his televised comeback in 1968.

Adds stand-up comic and Hood Adjacent star James Davis, another Murphy fan: "For tapings or when I headline, I like leather because I grew up watching Eddie Murphy — the red leather suit in Delirious, the purple leather suit in Raw — and Martin Lawrence. I soaked up all those looks."

Davis, who for stand-up gigs dresses "like I'm going to the club — my expectation is that the crowd will be breaking down what I'm wearing, and my outfit is the first thing I can do to win their favor," sometimes works with a stylist, such as Raphel Young, who has dressed Kendrick Lamar and Mike Epps.