How Costume Designers for 'The Crown,' 'Pose' and Other Period Shows Re-created the Past

For the nominated third-season finale, "Cri De Coeur," centered largely on Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) and her mercurial but essential relationship to her sister, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman), costume designer Amy Roberts (in her first season with the series) preferred sartorially expressing the characters' essences in a more archetypally revealing than historically re-created manner.

"This is like a fairy story: You've got the good sister and the bad sister, the handsome prince and the beautiful princess coming up later, and the idea behind that for me was always to almost color-code our characters," says Roberts. "Color — '60s, '70s color — was our mainstay. For the queen, it's those clear pastel, sugary colors, and then you've got Margaret in those sorts of slightly more subdued aubergines, olive greens, [reflecting] that kind of bruised element to her.

"Margaret has no particular role [in the monarchy], so we were trying to say that in color, in slightly more frenetic patterns, a kind of throwaway-ness about her: trying on fur coats by the swimming pool, constantly smoking and hiding behind sunglasses."

Roberts assembles photographic references for each character on a wall but admits, "I kind of forget about it, and I think I've got those people in my head … I just think you need to throw it all away and be completely creative about it."

She enthuses, "You might get really, really excited by fabrics. You'll see something and say, 'Oh, that's absolutely Margaret. That's going to be Margaret's dress.' " As a result, Roberts doesn't see herself as a particularly academic designer. "You get the flavor of those characters and you just go with it. It's about the royal family, but also it's a family. It's people, it's not a documentary."