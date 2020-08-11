How Costume Designers for 'The Crown,' 'Pose' and Other Period Shows Re-created the Past
The Emmy-nominated designers behind 'Hollywood,' 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and 'Mrs. America' also open up about how they gave each of the show's characters a unique look, from Hollywood's postwar golden age to the "crazy energy" to the gender-fluid ballroom dance scene of the 1990s.
'The Crown'
Netflix
For the nominated third-season finale, "Cri De Coeur," centered largely on Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) and her mercurial but essential relationship to her sister, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman), costume designer Amy Roberts (in her first season with the series) preferred sartorially expressing the characters' essences in a more archetypally revealing than historically re-created manner.
"This is like a fairy story: You've got the good sister and the bad sister, the handsome prince and the beautiful princess coming up later, and the idea behind that for me was always to almost color-code our characters," says Roberts. "Color — '60s, '70s color — was our mainstay. For the queen, it's those clear pastel, sugary colors, and then you've got Margaret in those sorts of slightly more subdued aubergines, olive greens, [reflecting] that kind of bruised element to her.
"Margaret has no particular role [in the monarchy], so we were trying to say that in color, in slightly more frenetic patterns, a kind of throwaway-ness about her: trying on fur coats by the swimming pool, constantly smoking and hiding behind sunglasses."
Roberts assembles photographic references for each character on a wall but admits, "I kind of forget about it, and I think I've got those people in my head … I just think you need to throw it all away and be completely creative about it."
She enthuses, "You might get really, really excited by fabrics. You'll see something and say, 'Oh, that's absolutely Margaret. That's going to be Margaret's dress.' " As a result, Roberts doesn't see herself as a particularly academic designer. "You get the flavor of those characters and you just go with it. It's about the royal family, but also it's a family. It's people, it's not a documentary."
'Mrs. America'
Hulu
Costume designer Bina Daigeler found inspiration for her nominated episode, "Shirley," in real-life centerpiece Shirley Chisholm (played by Uzo Aduba), who in 1972 became the first Black candidate to mount a serious campaign for president. Daigeler pored over news footage, opting for documentary-style authenticity while striving to capture the sense of fun and excitement she saw in the moment for the women's liberation movement.
She spotted a reflection of that spirit in Chisholm's personal style, which contrasted with the bohemian chic of ally Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne) and the button-down styles of conservative foe Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett).
"When you look at the photos of the real Shirley, you can see these very loud and very bright patterns that have an African inspiration, completely different to Phyllis and to Gloria," says Daigeler. "She had this very special fashion moment, where she really stood up for herself, for her own style — but very chic with her purse and the broaches."
Daigeler said Chisholm's style further helped her stand out "in a world normally ruled by men, because all the other politicians were men wearing dark blue or gray suits. And there she was with this silk blouse with the orange and black circles." Daigeler confesses that she "cheats" on total authenticity by creating all of the main cast's wardrobes from scratch, tailor-made to their measurements, for a more casual, contemporary feel — partly to avoid the limiting stiffness of '70s period fabrics but also to subtly convey to viewers that the subject matter is as vital today as it was more than four decades ago. "I really wanted the audience to feel it and say, 'No, that's not the past. Actually, this is super modern, what they are talking about there.' "
'Pose'
Netflix
For the second-season debut episode, "Acting Up," costume designer Analucia McGorty immediately gravitated to Elektra (Dominique Jackson) in all-pink Marie Antoinette garb for a baroque French Revolutionary ballroom routine. "I wanted to challenge myself with that," says McGorty, conferring with Jackson, choreographer Twiggy Pucci Garcon and her tailors about how to make the scene a standout, "figuring out how to make this all function on camera over and over again."
Along with a conscious nod to Madonna, McGorty found ideas through research: She typically studies late-'80s and early-'90s fashion magazines as well as art, film and theater from the era, but in this case she cast her gaze a few centuries back as well. "I found this amazing sculpture from France around 1835," she remembers, depicting Marie Antoinette "gazing at the merry-go-round. But I just envisioned it as her being in the merry-go-round, being the star of the merry-go-round."
Collaboration with the hair and makeup teams was crucial. "I get them fabric samples of everything so that the makeup artist develops her design with her team to make that come to life, and the same with the hair department," she says.
Then the entire creation demands dance-ability so that "the actors are able to move in them and the choreographer is able to work with the choreography, making it look effortless and elegant," McGorty says. With Elektra's jacket, she had to ensure that "when the cord was pulled, it would go over her head so that it looked like her head got swallowed, that the guillotine would have been cutting her head off." The excess was worth the effort. she adds: "That was probably the most challenging and satisfying moment of my career."
'Hollywood'
Netflix
Just as costume designers Sarah Evelyn and Lou Eyrich were prepping the finale episode, "A Hollywood Ending," with sequences set at the 1948 Academy Awards, creator Ryan Murphy threw them an inspired — if eleventh-hour — curveball, veering away from the Netflix miniseries' established color palette of harvest tones. "[He said] 'What if we took that palette and turned it on its head a little bit for the Oscars to create this very dreamy, beautiful world?' " recalls Evelyn.
"The feeling was awash in these beautiful pastels, and it really did highlight a moment in time," adds Evelyn, noting they had five days to pull off the switch for a cast that included nearly 400 extras. "I would call it a 'pressure makes the diamond' moment."
With a tremendous assist from the show's costume researcher, also a fashion academic, to ID real-life looks and accurate colors from that year's Oscar red carpet, they were able to zero in on key points of inspiration, like '40s-era designer Charles James' iconic satin and tulle "butterfly dress" for Laura Harrier's nominated starlet Camille Washington. "We had a vintage dress from the '40s but added on the big back piece and the train in back," says Evelyn. "It was fabulous — and tons of fabric."
Other looks were more nerve-wracking: The team had already fallen for a stunning gown with a fur-trim shawl in the previous palette for Patti LuPone's Avis Amberg, capped by a vintage necklace from Joseph of Hollywood. "And Patti loved it," sighs Eyrich. Evelyn recalls: "Lou said, 'Let's put that creamy fur trim from the cape around the top of her dress on the neckline.' We did it and it lightened up the dress and brought her into that palette — and that dress became even more amazing."
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Amazon Prime Video
With Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) descending upon Miami Beach for the nominated episode "It's Comedy or Cabbage," costume designer Donna Zakowska took advantage of the cultural collision of her family's Manhattanite sensibilities with the Cuban-influenced early-'60s environs.
"I was trying to find the elements that were a little bit different from the way we think of the '60s in Miami," says Zakowska. "Miami was a place where you could heighten things: You can heighten the clothes, heighten the characters because there's something about beach culture and that world that really breaks all bounds in terms of the period."
The era's fashion evolution had not yet fully morphed into stereotypical Swinging '60s styles, allowing room to express Midge's increasingly larger-than-life persona. "I was able to even bring more heightened, dramatic elements, because it's the beginning of a very dramatic shift from the '50s," she says.
Midge's Miami arrival ensemble included "a hat completely made from all hand-painted leaves and flowers, and then the dress was a fabric we found but then painted," she says. "And there's something about that flying cape … [It] had a sort of superhero feeling."
Similarly, Zakowska dressed Midge's mother, Rose (Marin Hinkle), to more comedic effect. "There seemed to be more of a crazy energy in those scenes, when she's in that culotte outfit with a hat with all those big puff balls on it," she says.
"When we were in '58, '59, I really wouldn't have been able to use those things," she adds with a laugh. "I really was able to sort of blow out of it and into 1960."
This story first appeared in an August stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.