How DPs on 'Joker,' '1917' and More Took on Weather to Capture Perfect Shot: "It's Stressful, But Thrilling"

When shooting a film that's meant to look like one continuous shot, every scene is equally difficult, says 1917 cinematographer Roger Deakins. From camera movements to lighting to choreography, each component of the film had to come together seamlessly to create the whole. "I can honestly say, every section was difficult," Deakins tells THR. Since the film takes place on the battlefield, one of the most important aspects of filming was something that production couldn't control, no matter how much they wished they could: the weather. "The film was shot in the U.K. after all!" he jokes.

This story first appeared in a January stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.