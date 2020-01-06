Bruni to Forky: How 'Frozen 2,' 'Toy Story 4' and Other Animated Sequels Created New Characters

From the beginning of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, director Dean DeBlois knew that Hiccup and Toothless were destined to separate. But the pair are so codependent by the end of the second film, the challenge became finding a worthy reason for Toothless to want to leave and for Hiccup to want to let him go. "The idea was that Toothless would discover a destiny of his own, apart from Hiccup. It's a rite of passage that every parent [in this case, Hiccup] has to experience at some point," he says. With Toothless thought to be the last of his kind, DeBlois developed the idea to introduce a new species of dragon that was similar enough to a Night Fury that it could be a potential mate. "The Light Fury is an engine of change in the story … she's a whimsical and natural way of distracting Toothless, of having him discover there may be a life for himself outside of Hiccup," DeBlois says. She's the only other dragon, besides Toothless, for which designers referenced mammalian qualities instead of reptilian ones. Giving her a complex set of expressions similar to Toothless' range became the hardest part for DeBlois and his team. "All we have to act with is body posture, ears and eyes," says Simon Otto, head of character animation. "The flick of a tail communicates so much. What we needed to do there is study our own pets and understand how we interpret meaning into how a dog looks back at you as if he or she understands what you're saying."

