How Gaming Changed in the 2010s

The last ten years have brought the video game industry, now 50-years-old, to the forefront like never before with the launch of software that makes gaming more accessible and portable such as the Nintendo Switch console, the introduction of live-streaming platforms like Twitch and Microsoft's Mixer, as well as gaming subscriptions like Apple Arcade and Xbox Game Pass becoming the norm. And of course, the swift rise of professional streamers in the esports industry.

At the Game Awards this month, ex-Nintendo chief Reggie Fils-Aimé predicted advances to come. "As the technology evolves to be cloud, and as download speeds increase, what it means is you're going to be able to play any game on any device at any time," he said.

As we prepare to wave goodbye to the last decade and stumble into a brand new abyss, The Hollywood Reporter revisits some of the gaming trends that have changed and defined the last decade.