Celebrity Hairstylist Ashley Streicher Shares Her Top Products

Tantalizing tresses like those of Jennifer Lopez, Margot Robbie, Kerry Washington, and Jennifer Lawrence are on the year-round most wanted lists. “I admire Hollywood’s leading ladies for being open to experimenting with so many different styles,” says celebrity hair stylist, Ashley Streicher, whose clients include Emily Blunt and Alicia Vikander. “It’s great to see these women embracing their color, type and texture.”

Whether going for sleek and shiny, big and beachy or wild and wavy, the most frequent request is for products that promote gloss and shine. “Regardless of texture, everyone’s goal is eliminating frizz,” adds Streicher. Here, five lavish goodies designed to deliver the most luscious of locks.