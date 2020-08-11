How 'Hollywood' Re-created Old Hollywood, From George Cukor's Dining Room to the 1948 Oscars

The fictional Golden Tip, a front for a high-end brothel, was based on a gas station owned by Scotty Bowers, a real-life Hollywood pimp. The location is a redressed auto repair shop in L.A.’s Atwater Village. "We completely redid it," Ferguson says, adding that the building had the architectural style he was seeking. The team added fresh paint, an overhang and neon signs, and repaved the location with asphalt.

This story first appeared in an August stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.