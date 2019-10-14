"$72 Boxer Briefs": 2 Hollywood Executives Reveal How They Spend Their Money

Occupation: Startup Founder

Salary: $0

Location: L.A., N.Y., S.F. and Asia

Age: 32

DAY 1

3 A.M. I'm jet-lagged in Jakarta and I open the dating apps that I installed for the first time a month ago. They're all trash. Commitment is scarce these days, just like eye contact. $249 per month

5 A.M. I succumb to jet lag and head to the hotel gym, which makes no sense since it's the opposite of sleep. Instead of working out, I schedule a two-hour afternoon massage. $250

6:15 A.M. I turn on Spotify and sing along to Brian McKnight's "Anytime" in the shower. I'm tone-deaf but compensate with enthusiasm. $9.99 per month

10 A.M. What sane human refuses chocolate chip pancakes and seafood crackers? The waitress asks if I'm going to finish it all, and I point to my belly. She asks where I'm from. America, obviously. $80

11:05 A.M. I email a few of my portfolio companies. One just got acquired by Facebook, so everyone else — by default — is now behind. I don't pay myself a salary but earn enough through these investments and board and advisory fees to pay for my lifestyle. $310,000

4 P.M. I tip my masseuse 20 percent in a country that doesn't tip. $50

4:15 P.M. I won't have time to do laundry next week, so I buy a bundle pack of Rhone boxer briefs online. $72

5 P.M. I meet the apparel manufacturer who's producing a line for one of the franchises that my company will debut next year. $2,000 for samples

7 P.M. This Four Seasons boasts one of the best pasta restaurants in the world. I've been investing in savoring the entire 11-dish pasta menu over the past three days, but tonight I order repeats of a porcini straccetti and tagliatelle Bolognese. $82

DAY 1 TOTAL: $2,792.99

DAY 2

4 A.M. I pay the mortgage and HOA fees on my two condos with my new Facebook money before flying back to L.A. $6,550

7 A.M. I'm flying first class, so I don't feel bad about keeping United's earplugs, ChapStick and socks. I order a glass of champagne with a faux British accent that only comes out on planes and in restaurants. $0 (but $5,428 for the round-trip flight)

6 P.M. It's evening when I arrive in L.A., where I'll spend time with my mother. My father died when I was a teenager, so seeing her weekly is a thing. She starts being Mom and laments over trivialities. I leave the dinner she made. $0

6:05 P.M. I call my therapist. She should be hundreds an hour, but I get an insane discount. $40 per hour

6:30 P.M. My executive coach calls for our weekly session. I give him nothing but happy updates; I don't need another lecture for things I can fix. $350

7 P.M. I book a weeklong solo vacation — my first in at least two years — near a beach. $2,800

DAY 2 TOTAL: $9,740