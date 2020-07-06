How 'Hollywood,' 'Hunters' and 'Watchmen' Revisit History to Highlight "Systems of Power"

When co-creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan set out to write Hollywood, their intention wasn't to revise history. The seven-episode Netflix series started as a more straightforward look at Hollywood's golden age, after the end of World War II. Though the series they wound up making remains tethered to historical fact by way of inspiration and a handful of real-life figures, it is by far more fairy tale than nonfiction.

The turnaround came three episodes in, when the series' young hopefuls — a Black and gay screenwriter (played by Jeremy Pope), an aspiring Black actress (Laura Harrier) and a half-Filipino director (Darren Criss) — are about to face a dose of reality, in the form of rejection and exclusion by the movie studio machine. It was Murphy who asked the question, What if these characters actually get the chances they most certainly would have been denied? "It was an ecstatic moment," Brennan tells THR. "I've rarely had that experience in my career where you think you're writing one thing and you organically back into something that is very different and much better and kind of profound — and I think thematically more interesting."

With minor revisions to the first two episodes, the team moved forward with a new concept that lent the series more strength of purpose. "Once we discovered that the show was going to be about optimism and inclusion and righting historical wrongs, for lack of a better phrase," says Brennan, the direction of the story became clear, and many of the cameos by real historical figures came to feel extraneous and were cut. Ultimately, the two real-world stars the series focuses on are Rock Hudson (Jake Picking) and Anna May Wong (Michelle Krusiec). "Those two stories, we realized, were most deserving of a rewrite; we wanted to redeem these people who were let down by the society they lived in," Brennan says.

"There's a certain amount of pedantry in what we're doing, but that wasn't our intent," Brennan says of the series. "It was more about presenting what the world could feel like if certain people made the right, brave choices to really stick their necks out and try to create a bigger tent in this town." Murphy himself has been leading the charge with diversity initiatives both in front of and behind the camera, but the series speaks to how far there is still to go. "We knew from the beginning that even though we were writing about the '40s, we were really writing about Hollywood now, about the inequality of power, bad behavior, manipulation and abuse in an industry that famously has not been great at self-policing."