Insta Eye: How The Hollywood Reporter’s Fashion & Beauty Director Does Paris Couture Week
Carol McColgin takes us along on her Paris Couture Week trip.
-
Welcome to Paris
It’s always a treat to find gorgeous flowers from Chanel waiting in your hotel room.
-
RSVP Required
Hand-delivered show invites for Madame.
-
A Marie Antoinette-Worthy Venue
Inside Palais Garnier for Schiaparelli’s show.
-
This is the Greatest Show (Oh!)
Under the big top at Dior where Maria Grazia Chiuri opened her presentation with a performance by London’s Mimbre, an all-female troupe of circus acrobats. Sequined hot pants, sailor stripes and ringmaster jackets were all part of the show that followed.
-
I Love Paris in the Winter
When your coat is an #ootd.
-
WANT these Pants!
Loved this asymmetrical pleated top with swishy iridescent fringe pants at Ralph & Russo.
-
Givenchy
A ray of sunshine on a rainy Paris day. I especially loved Clare Waight Keller’s modern approach to red carpet dressing with this peplum top and floral overlay latex pants. It’s the perfect non-gown look.
-
En Route to Chanel
In a taxi headed to the Grand Palais.
-
Just Wow
Inside the Grand Palais where Karl Lagerfeld treated guests including Kristen Stewart, Tessa Thompson and Pharrell Williams to a Mediterranean villa complete with palm trees and a swimming pool.
-
A Little Touch of Whimsy
One of countless Chanel looks embellished with feather flowers. Romantic ribbon and ruffles were also key to Lagerfeld’s 18th century-inspired collection.
-
Le Déjeuner
Lunch at FTG, Frenchie To Go, on Rue du Nil. Chef Gregory Marchand’s wine bar across the street is still one of my favorite spots to grab dinner and drinks.
-
Zuhair Murad
This lilac look was just lovely.
-
Everything’s Coming Up Roses
A room made up of 10,000 roses at Chopard where the jeweler debuted its new “Magical Setting” that’s intended to look like the stones on various floral pieces are delicately floating.
-
Chanel Fine Jewelry
A tad obsessed with the modern two-stone setting with a camelia and emerald-cut diamond on this ring from the new haute joaillerie collection.
-
Highlight of the Week
A most spectacular showing by Pierpaolo Piccoli at Valentino including this yellow gown with a knotted bow in back. The collection brought Celine Dion to tears and the entire room (including Mr. Valentino, Giancarlo Giammetti, Giambattista Valli and Christian Louboutin) to its feet for a standing ovation. Bravo!
-
Appointment at Boucheron
A delicate gold flower and diamond-accented statement necklace spotted inside Boucheron’s Place Vendome apartment.
-
Fashion Detox
Even better than Pressed Juice are “les cocktails detox” at the Ritz Paris’ Bar Vendome — this one has cucumber, celery, apple and mint.
-
Last Day in Paris
Friday fleurs (courtesy of Cartier) and a giant Paris-sized bow on my dress (courtesy of Lela Rose). See you again soon, Paris.